NIFCC is delivering value to the food chain

“While the industry faces significant challenges, both financially and operationally, NIFCC is playing its part in delivering these schemes to Northern Ireland farmers at a fraction of the price paid by mainland producers.

“This needs to be recognised and the value of this organisation better appreciated by the entire agri-food sector. There is an effective and dedicated team at work here and our best thanks go to all staff as they continue to deliver a high quality service – adopting new technologies to improve efficiency and adapting to new ways of working,” said Robin.

Particular reference was made to the contribution of the company secretary, Valerie McCann who has shouldered the overall responsibility for the direction and operation of the business for the past year.

Pictured at the Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification AGM in Lisburn are from left: Daphne Brennan, Compliance Manager, NIFCC; Robert Downey, Inspections Manager, NIFCC and Catherine O'Melvena, Inspections Manager, NIFCC. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The board were deeply appreciative of her ongoing commitment and dedication to NIFCC. As evidence she, supported by the senior management team, guided the company through its most successful ever UKAS accreditation audit – a significant achievement given the rigorous nature of these inspections.

Thanks were also expressed to Liam Mc Neill and the certification committee who give freely of their time and expertise to ensure the smooth running of the inspection and certification services.

A detailed financial report was presented by Sarah Shepherd of Moore Grimley and was well received by the shareholders present. Commenting on the accounts she said: “NIFCC operates on a not for profit basis – however it is important that the company produces a surplus – particularly as it is still in recovery mode following the impact of Covid restrictions.

“We are happy to report an increased turnover and a profit on trading of £36k plus investment income of £6k – this is reflected in a stronger balance sheet and gives a significant boost to the net assets. This is essential to provide the financial resilience needed to carry the company through these uncertain times.

Conall Donnelly, NIMEA and David Gibson, Moy Park have a chat at the Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification AGM. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

”Highlights of the year included the successful tender for delivery of the Northern Ireland Quality Assured Beef and Lamb Scheme and the appointment of a financial manager.”

Company secretary, Valerie McCann reported on changes to the representatives nominated by the owners of the business and also new appointments to the board of directors.

Robin Irvine, appointed by the Grain Trade and Tom McKeown from the Poultry Federation retire after serving the maximum three terms on the board.

Warm tributes were paid to both retirees for their nine years of distinguished service to the board.

Pictured at the Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification AGM in Lisburn. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

New appointees to the board were announced as Niall O’Donnell, current president of NIGTA and CEO of United Molasses with Keith Wilson, broiler compliance and standards manager with Moy Park representing the poultry sector.

She reported that George Mullan of ABP and current chairman of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association had been nominated to serve as chairman of the board, commenting that George’s commitment to NIFCC and his leadership and management skills had been greatly appreciated in his three years’ service to the board and he had the unanimous support of the directors.

The meeting concluded with thanks to all the directors who had been unstinting in giving their time and expertise to support the business through difficult times and best wishes were expressed to the new board.

Pearl Campbell, Finance Manager, Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification; Thomas Douglas UFU and Tom McKeown, NI Poultry Federation pictured at the NIFCC AGM in Lisburn. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Alison Pell, NIFDA and Keith Wilson, NI Poultry Federation at the NIFCC AGM in Lisburn. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Outgoing NIFCC Chairman Robin Irvine, right, pictured with incoming Chairman George Mullan. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Pictured at the NIFCC AGM in Lisburn are from left: George Mullan, incoming Chairman, NIFCC; Robin Irvine, outgoing Chairman NIFCC and Tom McKeown, NI Poultry Federation. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Campbell Tweed, UFU; Ian Stevenson, LMC and Joe Stewart, LMC pictured at the NIFCC AGM.

New director of Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification representing NIGTA, Niall O'Donnell pictured with Liam McNiece, Chairman of NIFCC Certification Committee at the NIFCC AGM. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie