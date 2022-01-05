NIFRS called to incidents involving cattle trapped in slurry tanks

On Saturday 11 December 2021, at 1.40pm, crews were tasked to the Crawfordsburn Road, Portglenone, Kilrea.

There, a bull was stuck in a slurry tank.

The Large Animal Rescue Team from Central Fire Station and the Specialist Rescue Team from Omagh, along with crews from Ballymena, Kilrea and Maghera fire stations, worked to free the animal.

Firefighters used a telehandler and large animal rescue equipment to bring the bull to safety.

This incident was dealt with just after 4pm.

Then, on Friday 31 December 2021, at just before 9am, 10 cows and a bull were reported to be stuck in a slurry tank on the Breckenhill Road, Doagh, Ballyclare.

Again, the Large Animal Rescue Team and Specialist Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene, as well as crews from Ballyclare, Ballymena, Antrim and Cadogan fire stations.

Firefighters used a telehandler and large animal rescue equipment to free the animals, with the incident dealt with by 3pm.

The most recent incident occurred at the weekend.

On Sunday 2 January, NIFRS returned to the Breckenhill Road area of Doagh, Ballyclare, where 10 cows were found to be stuck in a slurry tank.

The incident was reported at 10.27am.

The Large Animal Rescue Team and Specialist Rescue Team, as well as crews from Ballymena Fire Station, attended the incident.

A telehandler and large animal rescue equipment was, once again, used by firefighters to free the cows.