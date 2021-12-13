NIFRS rescue 52 sheep trapped by rising flood waters
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spent four hours saving sheep trapped by rising flood waters yesterday.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:56 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:58 pm
At 3pm on Sunday 12 December, one fire appliance from Armagh, the Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle and the Specialist Rescue Team attended the incident in Tynan Abbey, Tynan, County Armagh.
Crews worked well into darkness alongside the farmer, rescuing the stranded sheep using a specialist rescue team boat.
Conditions were challenging but, fortunately, the 52 sheep were successfully brought to safety and the incident was dealt with by 7pm.