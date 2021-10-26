NIGTA appoints new Chief Executive

Left to right: Gill Gallagher, CEO of NIGTA, Robin Irvine, outgoing CEO of NIGTA, Niall O’Donnell, President of NIGTA.Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Ms Gallagher succeeds Mr Robin Irvine, who will retire after nine years leading the organisation. Robin will continue working with NIGTA until the end of the year and thereafter will remain responsible for the management of the Food Fortress programme.

With a background in agriculture and environmental policy, Ms Gallagher has spent most of her career in the agri-food industry, having graduated from Queens University Belfast with a law degree and Master’s in Environmental Law and Sustainable Development. She was a Policy Officer in the Ulster Farmers’ Union and also worked for Mash Direct as a Marketing Executive, before taking up a post with Devenish Nutrition as Sustainable Agriculture Manager. During her time with Devenish, Ms Gallagher worked closely with NIGTA, supporting and representing the Association on environmental and sustainability matters, as well as helping to deliver environmental training to feed advisers across Northern Ireland through the Feed Adviser Register program.

NIGTA’s President, Mr Niall O’Donnell, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gill as the new Chief Executive of NIGTA. She has a strong background in the industry and particularly in the area of sustainability. This is a high priority for our members, and we are committed to playing our part in reducing the environmental impact of livestock production. Prior to joining NIGTA as CEO, Gill was actively involved in delivering our FAR (Feed Adviser Register) training programme to feed advisers across the Province, equipping them with knowledge on best practice to guide farmers in how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nutrient losses on farm. Her knowledge and expertise in this field will be key to tackling the challenges that lie ahead for our industry, particularly on our journey towards net zero carbon.