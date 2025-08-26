NIHF Launches Search for Rising Stars

Hospitality Exchange Compere Pamela Ballantine, Ulster Bank Relationship Director Richard Lusty and NIHF President Vicky Green.

AS part of its longstanding partnership with Ulster Bank, the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) has announced the return of the Rising Stars competition, a celebration of emerging talent in Northern Ireland’s hotel and hospitality industry.

Now a key fixture in the sector’s calendar, the initiative shines a spotlight on young professionals making a meaningful impact and highlights the exciting career pathways available within the industry.

Forming a central part of Hospitality Exchange 2025, the Rising Stars Awards Lunch will take place on Tuesday, October 14, hosted by broadcaster Pamela Ballantine and headlined by hotel icon Alex Polizzi.

Best known as The Hotel Inspector, Alex Polizzi brings a wealth of experience, having launched and managed successful hotels within the renowned Polizzi family.

Her current venture, The Star in Alfriston, has earned widespread acclaim for its charm and commitment to excellence.

During the lunchtime session, Alex will reflect on her hospitality and television career, sharing practical insights and leadership lessons. The awards presentation will follow, honouring the sector’s brightest young talent.

NIHF President Vicky Green said: “A career in hotels can open the door to a bright and rewarding future, offering both job satisfaction and competitive pay. I’m delighted to launch this year’s Rising Stars competition in partnership with Ulster Bank – an initiative that not only celebrates emerging talent but also shines a light on the breadth of career opportunities within our sector.

“Hotels along with businesses in the wider tourism and hospitality sector offer a wide variety of roles that help individuals build valuable skills and lay the foundation for long-term career progression. I encourage all federation members to get behind the programme and support their rising stars. I’m looking forward to meeting this year’s exceptional finalists.”

Richard Lusty, Relationship Director, Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank is proud to continue our partnership with NIHF in supporting the Rising Stars Awards – a truly important initiative that recognises and encourages the exceptional talent within this industry.

“As a leading supporter of Northern Ireland’s hotel sector, working closely with hoteliers right across the region, we know very well the importance of new and emerging talent in supporting the sector and the economy and in helping grow our reputation as a world-class destination.

“Despite challenges such as rising costs and increased competition, the sector continues to show great dynamism and resilience, and that’s down to the talented, committed people who work in hospitality and the support of organisations like the NIHF. I know it will be a fantastic celebration on 14 October and I very much look forward to recognising those exceptional individuals who are helping the industry to thrive and grow.”

Entries close on September 5. Applications can be submitted via the NIHF website www.nihf.co.uk