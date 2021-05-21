Nine new CAFRE Dairy Technology Demonstration Farms appointed

Over the past year the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) organised a series of more than 100 mostly online TDF training events at TDFs right across Northern Ireland in the Dairy, Beef, Sheep and Pig sectors with excellent feedback and CAFRE is continuing to take bookings for future visits to all of its TDF farms.

Nine new Dairy TDFs have recently been appointed under the themes Feed Efficiency, Genetic Selection and Fertility Management and Heifer Replacement Rearing bringing the total number of TDFs appointed to date to 31. CAFRE is also hoping to appoint two additional Crop and six additional Environmental TDFs in the very near future.

New Genetic Selection and Fertility Management Dairy TDF farmer Ashley Fleming from Seaforde, Co Down says: “I am really looking forward to welcoming groups of farmers on to our farm.”

Details of all the TDFs and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/technology-demonstration-farms/

At the moment CAFRE is taking group bookings only by emailing [email protected]