NIPA January 2022 events update

Jimmy Rock was Harryville Highest Prize-winner in 2021, another super cross channel season.

It is possible that the AGM for Mid-February will have to be re-arranged due to Covid 19 restrictions. The Old Bird programme as printed here was the only one received which met with correct dates and race points, all others received were ruled out of order. The old bird racing for 2022 will be as follows.

Starting 16/04 Tullamore, 23/04 Roscrea, 30/04 Gowran Park, 07/05 Fermoy, 14/05 Pilmore Beach, 21/05 Skibbereen OB Nat, 21/05 Fermoy, 28/05 Talbenny (1), 04/06 Talbenny (2), 04/06 Fermoy & Fermoy 5 Bird, 11/06 Bude, 11/06 Skibbereen Yearling Nat, 18/06 Penzance & Penzance Classic, 18/06 Fermoy, 23/06 St Malo OB Nat or Plougastel-Daolas.

Just to clarify the intended vote - each member should vote in ORDER OF PREFERENCE as the programme receiving the lowest number will fall. Not sure exactly how it works but I think if any programme secures more than 50% of the vote it carries, I stand to be corrected. Members will note the Programme (c) from Ligoniel HPS is mass liberations all the way from race one, we have tried almost everything over recent years but a long time since we had mass release all the way. Will it make any difference, I don’t know – think we should give it a try to find out.

W & D Rodgers from Lettercreve had the best bird in the INFC Yearling Nat from Sennen Cove.

Race Programme YB (A) - Young Birds proposed by Kells & District Top Half and Bottom half liberations from different sites for the first three races. 16/07 Mullingar/Tullamore, 23/07 Mullingar/Tullamore, 30/07 Tullamore/Roscrea, 06/08 Roscrea Mass lib, 13/08 Gowran Park, 20/08 Fermoy & 5 Bird, 27/08 Talbenny YB Nat, 27/08 Tullamore, 03/09 Corrin, 10/09 Skibbereen YB Nat.

Race Programme YB (B) - Young Birds proposed by Newry & District. Top half and bottom Half from different sites. 16/07 Top Half Navan Bottom Half Mullingar, 23/07 Top Half Mullingar Bottom Half Tullamore, 30/07 Tullamore Mass lib, 06/08 Gowran Park, 13/08 Fermoy, 20/08 Fermoy & Fermoy 5 Bird, 27/08 Talbenny YB Nat, 27/08 Gowran Park, 03/09 Corrin, 10/09 Skibbereen YB Nat.

Race Programme YB (C) - Young Bird proposed by Ligoniel HPS No Area Liberations, all race points mass liberations and endorsed by the NIPA Committee. 16/07 Mullingar, 23/07 Mullingar, 30/07Tullamore, 06/08 Roscrea, 13/08 Gowran Park, 20/08 Fermoy & 5 Bird, 27/08 Talbenny YB Nat, 27/08 Roscrea, 03/09 Fermoy, 10/09 Skibbereen YB Nat.

Race Programme YB (D) - The 2021 young bird race programme goes forward for voting. 16/07 Area Libs (1), 23/07 Area Libs (2), 30/07 Roscrea Mass lib, 06/08 Gowran Park, 13/08 Fermoy, 20/98 Fermoy & 5 Bird, 27/08 Talbenny YB Nat, 27/08 Roscrea, 03/09 Corrin, 10/09 Skibbereen YB Nat.

Allen McBride was best in town from the Talbenny YB National.

Homer put the following item forward for consideration by Committee with a view of including on the AGM Agenda

Delete Rule 36 in General Rules

It reads – The final date for receiving a proposed race programme is the end of October. All race programmes submitted must include both an Inland and Channel National Race for old and young birds.

Replace with New Rule 36

George Price happy with 1st Harryville in the Area Lib from Mullingar.

The final date for receiving a proposed race programme is the end of October. All race programmes submitted must include both an Inland and Channel National Race for old and young birds. In the event of a programme not being in order it be returned to the club for correction or modification and then be re submitted.

New Rule 36 (a) – Due to Health & Safety the Barleycove race point is no longer available.

That race point will need removed from the race point list published in the Yearbook.

Broughshane and District HPS were saddened to hear of the passing of its member Tommy Service. Tommy was a founder member of the Broughshane pigeon club and served as Club President for many years. The club members extend their condolences to Betty and the entire family circle at this sad time. Alistair Purvis PO.

Keith and his dad Ken Kernohan had a good result winning Harryville Centre in the YB National Skibbereen.

Congratulations to Keith Allister on being top prize winner in the Monaghan H.P.S for the second season in a row. Keith had a fantastic season winning the inland averages, young bird averages, combined averages, club fancier of the year and add in a 1st Section E, 1st open topping the mighty NIPA for good measure. Super performance. Also as well, congratulations to runners up, Cooney Bros who also had a brilliant season in the club and a 1st and 2nd section E also. Well done. Gerry Swift Secretary.

The final sale re Clearance the late Robbie Elliott will be held in the Ballymoney HPS Clubrooms on Saturday 22nd January 2022 starting at 11.00am through to 1.00pm. There will be around 60 birds on offer. For more information contact Gareth Elliott on Tel: 07801 254061. Robbie Elliot was one of the best long-distance racers in the Ballymoney club and was very consistent out of the France races.

Ballymena Open Show - Local shows this season were few and far between but thanks to a good show team at Ballymenas & District the club managed a weekly series as usual on a Monday evening up until a ban was imposed after an outbreak of bird flu in Broughshane. Thankfully this had now been lifted in early January and although the annual New Year’s Day show had to be cancelled arrangements have now been made to proceed with the event. They will hold a 3 in 1 Old and Young bird show on 15th January 2022. Due to very limited availability, it will be open only to Section B members as in the past. Penning will be 12.00 - 13.30pm at £1.00 per bird. Could club members please bring a raffle prize. Show team are Darren Swann, Robert Alexander and Willy Gilbert, any further info required contact Darren Swann on Tel: 07858 227772.

MAC Huge Success over 45 Seasons

The popular Mid Antrim Combine was formed 45 years ago by the late Davy Campbell of Harryville to give some publicity and note performance by local lofts in the Ballymena Area. Founder members were Ballymena & District, Harryville, Ballymena Championship, Kells & District, Ahoghill, Cullybackey and Broughshane. In later years Rasharkin and Randalstown were added along with New Antrim when they moved their base to Ballymena. The Ballymena Championship and New Antrim Amal clubs have now closed.

Lexi Mullan had two wins and collected Young Bird Average.

Over its long history many top awards have been won including Kings Cups for Alan Darragh and Jimmy Greer and members have won at the highest level in the NIPA with a big list of Derby and National 1sts, and many 1st as well achieved in the all-Ireland Irish Nat Flying Club. Numerous Fancier of the Year awards have been won in the NIPA, including in Sect B, and also the Northern Ireland Fancier of the Year award on a few occasions.

A few years back some clubs dropped out and one has returned, for 2022 racing I intend to invite the others to return. The vast majority already compete in MAC, either through their member club or as Individual Member. We need all the clubs themselves to be members to take part in the famous Champions League. The fees at the present time are £3 for each club or £3 for Individual Member, club members not wishing to compete can opt out. There will be no membership fee necessary for members attached to member clubs. The major problem over recent seasons is no longer relevant and the sport of pigeon racing should be enjoyed by all the local lofts, it was set up as a bit of fun and that should be the policy used to determine the future.

The Champions League winners over the years are as follows. 2008 R H Clements Harryville, 2009 D Dixon Rasharkin, 2010 M Graham Ballymena, 2011 S Miller Randalstown, 2012 Reid Bros & McCloy Cullybackey, 2013 A Darragh Cullybackey, 2014 Steele & McNeill Rasharkin, 2015 D Dixon Rasharkin, 2016 J & M Milliken Rasharkin, 2017 D Dixon Rasharkin, 2018 J & M Milliken Rasharkin, 2019 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 2019, 2020 D Dixon Rasharkin, 2021 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill.

It was always intended the boundary for competition would be a Ballymena address only and that was the way it worked initially. When New Antrim joined some dispensation was given regarding a few lofts racing in Antrim but no more were to be added. I expect the Ballymena address will be added to the Rules at the first opportunity of holding an AGM, this matter has been pending. Any changes made in the future are not retrospective which means that all the members in each club irrespective of not meeting the Ballymena address change, will be able to remain in the MAC. If the clubs that left come back it will be with its full membership, that’s all lofts racing locally with none left out!

Mid Antrim Combine – Rules to apply from 2017

1. Majority vote in each club to secure MAC Club Membership, before application in writing to MAC Secretary.

2. Management Committee MAC – 2 Delegates from each member club.

3. Associate Members welcome from eligible clubs that were former members in the MAC.

4. Fees for 2017 – Clubs £3.00, Associate Members £5.00. Fees set at each AGM.

5. AGM – The Annual Meeting to take place in middle of March each year.

6. Officials to be elected annually, to include Chairman, Secretary & RPRA Delegates.

7. Accounts to be approved at each AGM.

8. Diplomas to be issued for winner of each race INFC & NIPA (Only 1 Diploma per loft).

9. The published result will be Member Club x 3.

10. Best results each year to be submitted to RPRA (Irish Region) for their consideration.

11. INFC Trophy to be calculated on Points.

12. Cup & Trophies for competition by Clubs & Membership as listed.

Old Bird Inland Average, Cross Channel Average, Old Bird Average, McIlhagga Memorial Cup for 1st MAC in NIPA Old Bird Nat, B Eagleson Memorial Cup best average Talbenny (1) & (2), Bude & Penzance, Tommy Shanks Memorial Cup Old Bird of the Year, Les Mairs Old Bird Fancier of the Year, Herbison Young Bird Average, New North Cup best average Bude OB & Talbenny YB, Parker Cup Combined Average, INFC Cup and Young Bird of the Year.

Club Points Shield for Old Birds & Young Birds, Champions League, and Old Bird & Young Bird Individual Loft Knock-Out.

Added at 2019 AGM - Former member clubs intending to re-join MAC will have an opt-out clause in respect of Individual Members, not wishing to compete in the MAC Competition.

For 2022 meeting, a change status of the Eagleson Memorial Cup to cross channel races flown in the season (Excluding France).

Over time, several cups were presented for competition, and that included a number of memorial awards for some of the highly respected flyers in the area. The Billy McIlhagga Cup is for first local bird in the NIPA France OB National, Les Mairs Cup for the OB Fancier of the Year, Bryan Eagleson Cup for Best Ave Talbenny, Bude & Penzance, Stewart Herbison Cup for YB Average, Ken Parker Cup for Combined Average, and the latest Tommy Shanks Cup for Old Bird of the Year. They are all remembered every single year.

Mid Antrim Combine 2021 Awards updates

OB Inland Average - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena, Cross Channel Average - A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1073, OB Average - A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1208, Mid Antrim Combine Meritorious Award best average 2nd Talbenny & Penzance - W & J Smyth Ballymena, Bryan Eagleson Memorial Cup - Best Average 1st & 2nd Talbenny, Bude & Penzance - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, William McIlhagga Memorial Cup - 1st Combine OB Derby - McAlonan Bros Cullybackey, Les Mairs Memorial Cup - OB Points Fancier Of The Year - Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill, Champions League - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, OB Knock Out - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, New North Cup - Best average Bude & Talbenny YB National - D Dixon Rasharkin, Adams Cup - National Points Cup - D Dixon Rasharkin, Herbinson Cup - YB Average - D Dixon Rasharkin, YB Points - D Dixon Rasharkin, T Shanks Memorial Cup - Old bird of the year -, Young bird of the year -, YB Club Points Shield -, OB Club Points Shield -, Parker Cup - Combined Average - No Winner, YB Knock Out - No Competition. Winner OB of the year Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill GB19A07737 - 44 Points - 1st, 2nd, 7th & 10th Combine. YB of the year Gary Gibson Cullybackey GB21C05611 - 41 Points - 1st, 1st & 5th Combine. All cups and trophies need to be returned to be engraved, prior to presentation along with winning Diplomas.

We need to be looking to the future of local racing when we will need to be depending on and helping each other, with membership in many clubs getting down to single figures and a lot of elderly members and those with ill health. In the not-too-distant future we will be getting collected as one group, collection of a few crates at each individual club will be a thing of the past.

Big Season for Harryville HPS – Jimmy Rock Tops in 2021

Many thanks to Roy Clements who has once again supplied the season report for the Ballymena based Harryville HPS on a season that was a major test for all the members especially in the young birds where we had heavy losses and lots of lofts closed early. Thanks as well to Mid Antrim PO Mervyn Eagleson who set out the seasons results.

The leading lofts calculated on the Points System were as follows: Jimmy Rock 377 Points, Allen McBride 291 Points, R H Clements 256 Points, Lexi Mullan 189 Points, K & K Kernohan 151 Points, Sam Crawford 135 Points Dennis Craig 116 Points, Johnston & Richardfs, J Millar & Son, George Price, M D C Magill, Wesley Jackson, W & D Rodgers, Joe Ramsey.

Race winners included J Rock 6 x 1sts, A McBride 5 x 1sts, R H Clements 3 x 1sts, K & K Kernohan 3 x 1sts, L Mullan 2 x 1sts, S Crawford 2 x 1sts, G Price 2 x 1sts, D Craig 1 x 1st.

Old Birds: Tullamore – A McBride, Roscrea – D Craig, Gowran Park – A McBride, Fermoy – G Price, Castletown – S Crawford, Fermoy – J Rock, Skibbereen – J Rock, Talbenny (1) – J Rock, Talbenny (2) – J Rock, Fermoy – S Crawford, Bude – J Rock, Skibbereen Yearling – R H Clements, Fermoy – R H Clements, Penzance – R H Clements.

Young Birds: Tullamore – L Mullan, Mullingar – G Price, Tullamore – A McBride, Roscrea – R H Clements, Gowran Park – K & K Kernohan, Gowran Park – L Mullan, Fermoy & 5 Bird – J Rock, Tullamore – K & K Kernohan, Talbenny – A McBride, Skibbereen – K & K Kernohan.

INFC Yearling National on 16th June – W & D Rodgers 119th North Sect & 159th Open INFC, M D C Magill 131st North Sect & 171st Open INFC. Harryville HPS – W & D Rodgers 583, M D C Magill 563.

Cups & Trophies won in 2021 Season –

Jimmy Rock won – Highest Prize-winner, Best Ave 3 Cross Channel races, Best Ave Talbenny & Bude, Best Ave Bude & Penzance, OB Cross Channel Average, Best Ave Comeback Races.

R H Clements won – Old Bird Inland Average, Best Individual Bird, Lowest Winning Velocity, Mos Points Derby Races, Best Ave YB Derbies Talbenny & Skibbereen.

Allen McBride won – Best Ave Penzance Old Bird & Talbenny YB Nat. Lexi Mullan won – Young Bird Average, Best Ave first 3 young bird races, Best Ave first OB & first young bird races. W & D Rodgers – Most National Points.

Old Bird winners:

24/04 Tullamore - Jimmy Rock vel 1404 (6th MAC 42/1207)

1/05 Roscrea - Dennis Craig vel 1489 (14th MAC 56/1833) Denis Craig wins from Roscrea with a Bulk x Ceuster of Chris’s Houston.

07/05 Gowran Park - Allen McBride vel 1491 (4th MAC 60/1843) Allen McBride was the best Associate member on 1491. A full sister of his winner won the same race last season placed 2nd Combine. Sire is Jacob x Grondelaer and the dam Jacob from clubmate Jimmy Rock

14/05 Fermoy - George Price vel 1506,

22/05 Castletown - Sam Crawford vel 1413 (1st MAC 55/1475) The fifth race of the old bird season was from Castletown in County Laois in Ireland. The birds were released at 8.20am in a light northwest wind and an excellent race was to follow. Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine on 1413ypm was clocked by Sam Crawford at 13.20pm for the 241-mile fly to the lofts in Moorfields. Sam’s winner a yearling blue chequer cock on roundabout was 2nd club last week from Fermoy and was also 2nd club from Fermoy last season as a youngster. It was purchased from Peter Martin of No Mercy Lofts and is Leemputten breeding from Wright Bros of Doncaster. Sam re-joined the sport last season and this was his second Combine win since rejoining having won the Fermoy 5 Bird Combine in the young bird season last year.

29/05 Skibbereen OB Inland National - Jimmy Rock vel 1494 (9th MAC 47/365)

29/05 Fermoy Comeback - Jimmy Rock vel 1518 (9th MAC 47/1123)

06/06 1st Talbenny - Jimmy Rock vel 1312 (7th MAC 52/961) Jimmy Rock was winning his fourth race of the season on 1312 with another bred from his good Delaney x Jacobs cock,

12/06 2nd Talbenny - Jimmy Rock 1st & 2nd vel 1320 (7th & 18th MAC 46/547),

12/07 Fermoy & 5 Bird - Sam Crawford vel 1569 (3rd MAC 42/705)

16/06 INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National - M D & C Magill (3rd MAC & 165th Open INFC)

19/06 Skibbereen NIPA Yearling National - Roy Clements vel 1604 (12th MAC)

19/06 Bude - Jimmy Rock vel 1428 (16th MAC 41/367),

26/06 Fermoy (4) - Roy Clements vel 1103 (9th MAC 29/355)

01/07 Penzance - Allen McBride vel 1251 (7th MAC) Good win for Allen McBride timed at 5.41pm flying 328 miles. Sire is off Jimmy Rock’s 2 x 1st Sect winners and dam Hermans Ceusters,

01/07 Penzance OB Classic - Jimmy Rock vel 1211 (15th MAC)

Young Birds:

17/07 Area Lib (1) Tullamore - Lexie Mullan vel 1208

24/07 Area Lib (2) Mullingar - George Price vel 1249

31/07 Area Lib (3) Tullamore - Allen McBride 1st & 2nd vel 1228 (8th MAC 50/1264)

10/08 Roscrea - Roy Clements vel 1439 (9th MAC 42/885)

16/08 Gowran Park - K & K Kernohan 1st & 2nd vel 1241 Keith & Ken Kernohan had the best two birds in Harryville HPS, their winner was bred from the best of their Vermeerbergen stock.

23/08 Gowran Park (2) - Lexie Mullan 1406

28/08 Fermoy - Jimmy Rock vel 1396 (4th MAC 37/447)

28/08 Fermoy 5 Bird - Jimmy Rock 1396 (2nd MAC)

04/09 Tullamore - Sam Crawford vel 1353 (27th MAC 25/454)

04/09 Talbenny YB National - Allen McBride vel 1456 (4th MAC 27/128) Allen McBride was best by half an hour in both Harryville and the town on 1456. His winning chequer pied cock timed at 16.24pm is full brother to a pair of nestmates that scored 3rd & 15th Open NIPA Talbenny for Jimmy Rock and Allen himself.

11/09 Skibbereen YB NIPA National - K & K Kernohan vel 1159 Harryville Centre winner’s Ken & Keith Kernohan on 1159. The sire of their winner is direct from Vermeerbergen/Wilms and is closely related to “Dali” and “Salvador “ The dam is from father and daughter mating and is related to multiple winners. Keith said a bit of luck with this bird as it was lost in a training toss before racing as was thankfully reported by Albert Cousins.

Further club reports for the 2021 season will be published as we get them, don’t miss out, the space is available to all clubs locally.

Roy Clements won three races including the Skibbereen Yearling National.

Good old days in Derry City - L to R - S Morrison, C Fox, J Porter, J Coyle, P O’Donnell, Pat McLaughlin, A Mitchell, G McLaughlin, A McCallion R. I. P, P Healy R.I.P, L McCloskey. Not a T3 or E. T. S in sight, great times.

Keith Allister was top prize-winner in Monaghan HPS for the second year.

Dennis Craig won the old bird race from Roscrea.

New Harryville member Sam Crawford had two wins in old birds including 1st MAC Castletown.

Runner up to Highest Prize-winner in Monaghan, the consistent Cooney Bros.