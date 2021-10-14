NIPA news update - October 2021

Billy Smyth of the W & J Smyth partnership Ballymena & District holding his 1st Open NIPA and Meritorious Award winner in the Irish Region.

When all area reports are returned this will enable the Committee to put forward resolutions on where changes are required to be made to satisfy as far as possible the total membership bearing in mind the future of the organisation.

There is no doubt that major changes will be in place for the season of 2022. The Secretary Fred Russell will do his very best to attend any of the Section Meetings he is invited to, Sect B have already arranged a date for their meeting and Fred has been invited.

A Section B meeting will be held in the Harryville HPS Clubrooms on Monday 18th October 2021 at 7.00pm sharp. Agenda will include 1. Young Bird racing in 2022 and 2. Any other business. Meeting numbers will be limited due to the Government Restrictions re Covid 19. Delegates Only.

David Mairs from "Fin & Feather Pet Shop Ballymoney" (l) with Paddy McManus of Ahoghill Flying Club.

Proposal from Sam Murphy. Top half/Bottom half liberations from different sites.

16/07/22 – Mullingar, 23/07/22 – Mullingar, 30/07/22 – Tullamore, 06/08/22 – Roscrea (Mass Lib), 13/08/22 – Gowran Park, 20/08/22 Fermoy & Fermoy 5 Bird, 27/08/22 Talbenny YB National & Comeback Tullamore, 03/09/22 – Corrin, 10/09/22 Skibbereen YB National.

The local Sect B Committee members are Sam Murphy (Kells), Keith Kernohan (Harryville) and Jackie Steele (Rasharkin).

At the NIPA - Any age racing is under consideration for the first three young bird races with results published for both old birds and young birds, nothing confirmed but mass liberations starting in Mullingar. The Mid Antrim Sect B will hope to include a start for the local lofts one week earlier from possibly Navan. Let’s get good weather and training started earlier. At the minute discussion is the main point and after an unforgettable season in 2021 we must make some drastic changes to protect the future of racing and give the birds as much help as possible protecting their welfare. Drug testing will be in place and will be carried out on a regular basis, new testing kits are now available.

G & C Simmons of Edgarstown top prize-winners, and (Irish Region) Meritorious Award winner in the NIPA Section E.

Range of suggestions and proposals up for discussion from Ballymena & District HPS will include-

We set up a dedicated group to examine the current Rule Book (including the NIPA Secretary) annually and make recommendations for change and any other adjustments. They should elect a Chairman and/or Secretary and a record kept of all meetings. Suggested name for the group Rules/Regulations Committee.

We set up a dedicated group to examine the current race programme, assess the proposals from member clubs and make recommendations to the General Management Committee each year. Suggested name for group Transport & Race Committee and it should include among others NIPA Secretary, Transport Manager, Convoyer and Race Controller. They should elect a Chairman, and/or Secretary, and a record kept of all meetings.

We set up a dedicated group to oversee the Drug Testing requirement for the organisation to include the NIPA Secretary and select a Manager in charge. The Secretary to keep all records, and the NIPA Management Committee to be kept informed. Suggested name for the group Drug Testing Management Committee.

James McCrory presenting the Nipa Ass Sec Gregory McAvoy with Sponsorship prizes. A list of winners can be viewed on the Nipa Web Site and can be collected at Home Farm Bird Supplies contact number Richard Donnelly 07899003271. Jim and his Sons run a very successful General Haulage Business and can be contacted at 07900 990 932. he McCrory family have a long association with Nipa for at least 60 years and are presently members of Dromore Hps

If it is agreed to set up the new groups, the members of each group to be published in the annual Race Book.

All NIPA Clubs must adhere to the RPRA Insurance Scheme and additionally ensure adequate insurance is available for the local clubroom of the member club, or regular meeting/race marking site.

Are all necessary conditions in place to ensure loading of the transporter with the scaffolding, has everything been covered in relation to the RPRA Insurance Scheme?

Regardless of where local clubs race mark in the future we must ensure each club has a published race result, in that way keeping the history and the clubs name to the fore.

Jimmy Hanson with his Section A 2021 Meritorious Award winner from Talbenny & Penzance. She is a very consistent racer especially across the water. A Van Lindt, she has been second club twice from Penzance, First, third, fourth from Talbenny and Second club Gowran Park. She has also been second club twice Penzance Classic duplicating out of Penzance Club race.

Prior to the racing old birds and young birds, we arrange a couple of races short for our own area in preparation to the NIPA racing season.

With a massive reduction in members and birds it might be the time to review the make-up of the NIPA Sections. Will the various competitions remain the same, does anything need added?

Would it be possible for the NIPA to adopt the competition and results already being produced for various outside groups, thinking about the like of Derry Fed, Mid Antrim Combine, Coleraine Triangle and Newry Fed plus any others who have fell by the wayside over the years, Orchard Combine, East Antrim etc. They are only area results and maybe encourage local competition if the Sections were reduced or changed and become harder to win. This might be some level of competition that could be encouraged.

In a time of necessary changes to protect the future of the organisation after a trial and found out not to be successful, we can revert back to the status co. Nothing is set in stone, and we need to keep making progress and moving forward.

NIPA Ladies Night Friday 12th. November 2021 in the Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick.

Tickets £35 available from Fred Russell. 02892693913 evenings

Direct son of our Bandit cock wins the RPRA (IRISH REGION) AWARD FOR SECTION D Joe Ward of the Glen HPS, best average TALBENNY & PENZANCE.

All trophy winners not attending Ladies Night to collect their trophy can collect it in the NIPA office, these trophies will NOT be taken to the Ladies Night presentation.

Larne Moot 2021 – Larne & District will be holding a Pigeon Moot in the clubrooms at Old Glenarm Road, Larne BT40 1TS on Friday 15th October at 8.00pm. Entrance is £10 per ticket including supper and the panel of V D Weil Schreuder of the famous Boscheind Flyers need no introduction having been in Northern Ireland on numerous occasions. For tickets contact Rab Mills Tel: 07763 532325, Joe McLaughlin Tel: 07783 790238, Alastair McNaghten Tel: 07828 663207, Rab Rea Tel: 07545 880065, Mark McCormick Tel: 07540 187478.

Ligoniel & District - Present A Night with the Vet (Colin Leask) Wednesday 20th Oct at 7.30pm Free Admission and All welcome.

RPRA Meritorious Awards Update -

IRISH REGION AWARDS 2021 TALBENNY & PENZANCE

SECT A - J HANSON COLERAINE PREMIER VEL 1274

SECT B - W J SMYTH BALLYMENA & DIST VEL 1314

SECT C - G McKENNA EASTWAY VEL 1291

SECT D - J WARD GLEN VEL 1282

SECT E - G & C SIMMONS EDGARSTOWN VEL 1311

SECT F - McCARTAN & WOODSIDES CROSSGAR VEL 1251

SECT G - R WILLIAMSON NEWRY & DIST VEL 1332

SECT H - D BOOTH MOURNE & DIST VEL 862

OVERALL WINNER AND WINNING THE IRISH REGION TROPHY RON WILLIAMSON NEWRY & DIST VEL 1332.

0 -250 MILES C O`HARE & DAUGHTER BALLYHOLLAND BLUE COCK GB20B-29037

251 – 450 MILES C O`HARE & DAUGHTER BALLYHOLLAND MEALY HEN GB20B- 29039

OVER 450 MILES J CONNOLLY BALLYMONEY

BEST OLD BIRD PERFORMANCE 2021 C O`HARE & DAUGHTER BALLYHOLLAND BLUE COCK GB20B - 29037

BEST YOUNG BIRD PERFORMANCE 2021 BINGHAM & SEATON LIGONIEL BLUE HEN GB21C -32018

YOUNG FANCIER CROSKERY SISTERS COMBER CENTRAL. Young Fancier over 450 Miles won by Mullen Bros of Blackwatertown.

Meritorious Award

G & C Simmons 2021 top prize winners Edgarstown HPS the team is buzzing with this result as it’s not a easy club to get a win in with a lot of top fanciers within the club at all levels, the team picked up 7 x 1sts, a Bronze Award and the Section E RPRA award for Talbenny and Penzance to round off the season! A special mention has to be with me and my dad adding Bethany and Claire to the team they have been a massive plus a lot of credit goes to them for their hard work around the lofts and training. There will be no time for resting for the team as new stock and loft will be introduced over the coming weeks roll on 202. Simmo PO.

Mid Antrim Combine 2021 Awards updates

OB Inland Average - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena, Cross Channel Average - A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1073, OB Average - A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1208, Mid Antrim Combine Meritorious Award best average 2nd Talbenny & Penzance - W & J Smyth Ballymena, Bryan Eagleson Memorial Cup - Best Average 1st & 2nd Talbenny, Bude & Penzance - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, William McIlhagga Memorial Cup - 1st Combine OB Derby - McAlonan Bros Cullybackey, Les Mairs Memorial Cup - OB Points Fancier Of The Year - Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill, Champions League - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, OB Knock Out - Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill, New North Cup - Best average Bude & Talbenny YB National - D Dixon Rasharkin, Adams Cup - National Points Cup - D Dixon Rasharkin, Herbinson Cup - YB Average - D Dixon Rasharkin, YB Points - D Dixon Rasharkin, T Shanks Memorial Cup - Old bird of the year -, Young bird of the year -, YB Club Points Shield -, OB Club Points Shield -, Parker Cup - Combined Average - No Winner, YB Knock Out - No Competition. Winner OB of the year Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill GB19A07737 - 44 Points - 1st, 2nd, 7th & 10th Combine. YB of the year Gary Gibson Cullybackey GB21C05611 - 41 Points - 1st, 1st & 5th Combine

All cups and trophies need to be returned to be engraved, prior to presentation.

The officers and members deeply regret the passing of Mrs Doreen Balmer wife of Tosh and mother of Gail, she was ever present at the annual dinner and prize presentation for Ahoghill Flying Club. Funeral service in Brookside Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 6th inst. at 1.00pm interment afterwards at adjoining church burying ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena, BT43 6EE for The Belfast City Mission. Lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

NIPA awards 2021 season -

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies

Old Bird Trophy Winners 2021

Mulgrew Family Cup – Tullamore¬ J Walsh Strabane Vel 1513, G. F. Whiteside Cup – Roscrea ¬ K Allister Monaghan Vel 1605, S. Calvert Cup - Fermoy- D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1623, McIlwaine Cup- 2nd Fermoy Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore Vel 1619, R Harkness Cup – Castletown - O Markey Ballyholland Vel. 1475, Simpson Cup – 1stTalbenny– T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry Vel 1358, Ledlie Cup ¬2nd Talbenny ¬ R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1391, Vint Cup – Bude - H McKeown Glenavy Vel 1566, McCrory Cup – Penzance – W & J Smyth Ballymena Vel 1332, H McCabe Cup– 3rd Fermoy – J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1657, NIPA Cup ¬ 4th Fermoy - J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1226.

Young Bird Trophy Winners 2021

Frazers Animal Feeds Cup – 1st Area Lib – J & E Calvin Annaghmore Vel 1464, Frazers Animal Feeds Cup—2nd Area Lib – D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1461, B Hunter Cup– 3rd Area Lib – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1410, W V Troughton Cup _ Roscrea – Sands & Rice Ballyholland Vel 1663, S Inglis Cup –1st Gowran Park– Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze Vel 1371, H A Montgomery – 2nd Gowran Park – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1464, J P O`Hagan (Tyres) Cup – Fermoy– Sands & Rice Ballyholland Vel 1507, S. Montgomery Cup –Tullamore G Buckley & Son Annaghmore Vel 1494

First Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas.

H Clubs Tullamore – P O`Donnell Derry & Dist Vel 1324, B & Part A Clubs Tullamore – C Moore Ahoghill Vel 1385, C Clubs Tullamore- McDowell & Crawford Carrick Vel 1432, F Clubs – Navan- C Healy Killyleagh Central Vel 1449, E Clubs - Tullamore – J Clavin & E Calvin Annaghmore Vel 1464, D& G Clubs- Tullamore- R & M McManus Glen Vel 1458.

Second Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas

B , C & Part A Clubs – Mullingar – Adrian Shiels Ahoghill Vel 1332, H Clubs – Mullingar – D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1461, D& G Clubs - Tullamore – R & M McManus Glen Vel 1359, E & Pt A Clubs – Tullamore - A Craig Laurelvale Vel 1378, F Clubs – Mullingar – Morrison Bros Killyleagh& Dist Vel 1143.

Third Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas

B, C & Part A Clubs Tullamore – P & M Travers Wheatfield Vel 1365, H Clubs – Tullamore – A Kelly Omagh Vel 1165, D & G Clubs – Roscrea – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1410, E Clubs _ Roscrea _ S Roycroft Edgarstown Vel 1284, E & Pt A Clubs _ Tullamore _ P Duffy Armagh Vel 1341, F Clubs – Mullingar – McComb Bros Killyleagh Central Vel 1375.

Average Trophy winners 2021

McCluggage Cup – Best average in all channel races including Nationals – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1156, Scania Cup – Best average Old Bird National & Classic races – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 959, Major Lewis Cup – Best average in all races England and Wales – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1394, Surgenor Cup – Best average 2nd Talbenny, Bude and Penzance – R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1388, Harper Cup – Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 941, Devine Memorial Trophy – Best two bird average Old Bird National- Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son Carrick Social Vel 656, Dickson Cup – Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird - R Williamson Newry & Dist. Vel 1482, Erwin Trophy – Best average all National and Classic races –,R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1205, B. Fox Cup – Highest position obtained by any N.I.P.A. official, committee member or club delegate in Old Bird National race - C O`Hare & Dtr Vel 704, W. E. Diamond Cup – Best average Talbenny & Skibbereen Young Bird Nationals – J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree Vel 1435, Waring Trophy – Best average in all National races – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1187, New North Trophy – Best average Penzance Old Bird and Talbenny Young Bird National- R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1378, Halliday Cup- Best Average O B Inland Nat & OB & YB Channel Nat – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1045, O`Roory Hill Stud Trophy – Best average O B & Y B Skibbereen Nationals - J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree Vel 1469, K Wilkinson Memorial Trophy- Best average OB inland National & OB Classic - D & J Campbell Eastway Vel 1389.

Section Trophy Winners 2021

Section A H Devine Cup St Malo E Bleeks Dungannon Vel 564, Section B L Mairs Cup St Malo J Connolly Ballymoney Vel 762, Section C J Campbell Cup St Malo G McNeilly Ballyclare Vel 734, Section D H McVeigh Cup St Malo Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 772, Section E McCambley Cup St Malo W Neill Annaghmore Vel 736, Section F A Brown Cup St Malo J McMurrough & Son Corrigs Vel 550, Section G N Girvan Cup St Malo R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 817, Section H K Reid Cup St Malo D W Lofts Foyle Vel 696, Section E McCambley Cup 1st Talbenny G Buckley & Son Annaghmore Vel 1357, Section E McCambley Cup 2nd Talbenny R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1391, Section E McCambley Cup Bude J Graham Monaghan Vel 1522, Section E McCambley Cup Penzance P Hope Edgarstown Vel 1308, Section F J Bingo Orme Cup OB Inland Nat McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1500.

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2021

Section A B Morgan Coalisland Vel 1460, Section B S & N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1483, Section C J & D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1502, Section D J Gregory & Sons Colin Vel 1498, Section E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Vel 1642, Section F McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1460, Section G C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1498, Section H D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1443.

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2021

Section A No Claim, Section B A Darragh Cullybackey Vel 1052, Section C A & N Lewis Doagh Vel 1044, Section D Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 1058, Section E Capper Bros Bondhill Vel 1045, Section F McCartan & Woosides Crossgar Vel 896, Section G R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1121, Section H A McCrudden Derry & Dist Vel 868.

N.I.P.A. Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2021

Section A Tadhg Kelly Coalisland Vel 1197, Section B S & N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1369, Section C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel Vel 1443, Section D Lavery Bros Hills & Maze Vel 1433, Section E Rafferty & Toman Gilford Vel 1425, Section F C Healy Killyleagh Central Vel 1277, Section G O Markey Ballyholland Vel 1440, Section H S Eglington Cookstown Vel 1197.

NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2021

Section A B Morgan Coalisland Grizzle Hen GB18C 09936, Section B S & N Maginty Muckamore Blue Cock GB20E 01574, Section C A & N Lewis Doagh Blue Pied Cock GB18D 30093, Section D J Gregory & Sons Colin Blue Cock GB20C 19546, Section E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Mealy Cock GB20D 21647, Section F McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Blue Hen IHU18N 17084, Section G C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Blue Cock GB20B 29037, Section H J Walsh Strabane Mealy Cock GB20S 24335

NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2021

J Moreland Memorial Trophy - C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Blue Cock GB20B 29037.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2021

Section A S Hughes Coalisland Mealy Cock GB21C 09664, Section B Fleming Bros Crumlin Cheq W/F Hen GB21C 36213, Section C McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel Blue Hen GB21L 32002, Section D P & C Carson Glen Blue W/F Hen GB21H 24121, Section E A Craig Laurelvale Blue Cheq Cock GB21L 18230, Section F P & C McComb Crossgar Blue Pied Hen GB21X 30550, Section G O Markey Ballyholland Blue Hen GB21B 29712, Section H S Eglinton Cookstown Blue Cock GB21C 19253

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall

The Irish Region Trophy - O Markey of Ballyholland Blue Hen GB21B 29712.

NIPA Young Fancier of the Year

B Fletcher & Son Cup - H T & J Larkin of Wilton Cross.

NIPA Presidents Cup - Presented at Ladies Night

National and Classic Winners 2021