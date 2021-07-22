NIPA start the Young Birds races

The O’Neill Family from Larne Co Antrim, the NICC winners from Guernsey.

Due to non-availability of anywhere in Mullingar for liberations all the NIPA liberation’s due in Mullingar will take place in Tullamore starting at 7.00am. This was an unavoidable situation which we encountered at Mullingar where all liberations would have had to have taken place before 7.30am which was impossible to take place. Section F were released in Navan as planned - Jim Ramsey.

Claims should be made to the RPRA (Irish Region) Secretary Noel Higginson.

The following are the Mileage Awards - (a) 0-250 Miles. (b) 251-450 Miles. (c) Over 450 Miles. (d) Best Single Bird Performance, Old Birds or Young Birds. (e) Young Fanciers over 8 years but under 16 years on 1st January for any of the above awards. (who are competing in races in their own right). Age to be stated on application. (f) Best Single Bird Performance at Talbenny (2) & Penzance, Claims from Club Secretaries for this award, winners will be listed in each NIPA Section, ie. A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Application Forms are available from the Region Secretary, Noel Higginson, 44 Green View, Parkgate, Ballyclare, Co Antrim. BT39 OJP. Tel: (028) 94 439481. E-Mail: [email protected]

W & J McLean won the first young bird race into Rasharkin, hard going.

Area Liberation Results:

Section E & Part Sect A Area Lib (1) Tullamore 33/1290 liberated at 8.20am

J Calvin & E Calvin Annaghmore 1464, 1464, 1463, 1463, 1462, 1461, 1461, 1460, 1460, 1460.

Section D & G Area Lib (1) Tullamore 42/1365 liberated at 8.00am

This bird topped the Sect B and Mid Antrim liberation for Chris Moore the Secretary of Ahoghill Flying Club.

R & M McManus Glen HPS 1458, 1456, Jackson & Muckain Glen HPS 1455, 1454, R & M McManus 1454, J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 1451, Smyth & Adams Lisburn & District 1450, J Gregory & Sons 1450, 1449, Smyth & Adams 1448.

Section F Area Lib (1) Navan 20/586 liberated at 7.15am

Clifford Healy Killyleagh Central 1449, 1449, 1448, 1447, 1447, 1447, 1444, 1443, 1443, 1442.

Section C Area Lib (1) Tullamore 55/1552 liberated at 7.40am

Paul Hope continues a good run of success in Portadown based Edgarstown HPS.

McDowell & Crawford Carrick Soc 1432, M/M R Reid & Son Carrick Soc 1431, 1431, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1430, 1430, M/M R Reid & Son 1430, D & J Armstrong & Son 1429, M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1425, J ^ D Braniff Wheatfield 1424, T Longman Ligoniel 1423.

Section B & Part Sect A Area Lib (1) Tullamore 60/1,482 liberated at 7.00am

C Moore Ahoghill 1385, 1384, D Dixon Ballymoney 1377, 1377, 1377, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1373, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1372, T & J McDonald 1371, M & J Howard Coleraine Prem 1371, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1339.

Sect H Area Lib (1) Tullamore 42/806 liberated at 7.20am

Bertie Blair started with a win in Ballymena, bloodlines Sticker Doncker and Pitbull.

P O’Donnell Derry & Dist 1324, Paul Hegarty Derry & Dist 1319, Paul Maxwell Jun Foyle 1318, Pat McLaughlin Maiden City 1317, S Malone Foyle 1308, N Murray Londonderry 1307, Tony Bradley Foyle 1304, P O’Donnell Derry & Dist 1303, Paul Maxwell Jun Foyle 1292, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1289.

Coleraine Triangle Area Lib (1) Tullamore – T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1373, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1372, T & J McDonald 1371, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1371, A Henry Windsor Soc 1327, R & J Parke 1327, L & R Hanson Coleraine Prem 1325, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1297, B & D Coyles Coleraine Prem 1268, K Glass Windsor Soc 1243, J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1241, M & J Howard 1223, R & J Parke 1223, 1220, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1194.

City of Derry Fed Area Lib (1) Tullamore – P O’Donnell Derry & Dist 1324, Paul Hegarty Derry & Dist 1319, Paul Maxwell Jun Foyle 1318, Pat McLaughlin Maiden City 1317, S Malone Foyle 1308, N Murray Londonderry 1307, Tony Bradley Foyle 1304, P O’Donnell Derry & Dist 1303, Paul Maxwell Jun Foyle 1292, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1289, R McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1262, D Canning Derry & Dist 1260, Paul Maxwell Jun 1245, 1243, M McCloskey Derry & Dist 1240, 1231, P O’Donnell 1229, N Murray Londonderry 1214, Tony Bradley Foyle 1208, Paul Maxwell Jun 1204.

Foyle Valley Combine Area Lib (1) Tullamore 35/650 - P O’Donnell (D&D) 1324.686, P Hegarty (D&D) 1319.007, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1318.801, P Mc Laughlin (MC) 1317.940, S Malone (Foyle)1308.845, N. Murray (L/D) 1307.732, T Bradley (Foyle)1304.204, P O’Donnell (D&D) 1303.972, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1292.068, L. Flanagan & Son (L/D) 1289.004, Freddie Patterson (Strabane) 1276 322, R McMonagle (AE) 1262.794, D Canning (D&D)1260.602, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1245.155, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle)1243.285, M McCloskey(D&D) 1240.155, M McCloskey(D&D) 1231.879, P O’Donnell(D&D) 1229.413, Freddie Patterson (Strabane)1225.868, N. Murray(L/D) 1214.218.

NIPA Race/Date

Area Lib (1) Navan and Tullamore – Saturday 17th July 2021, wind Lt North

Neil Anderson Chairman of Cullybackey with son Steven during the 60th Birthday celebrations.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coleraine Premier HPS 7/264 – T & J McDonald 1373, 1371, M & J Howard & Son 1371, L & R Hanson 1325, B & D Coyles 1268, J L Madden 1241. Happy Birthday to Secretary J L Madden.

Windsor Social 5/140 – R & J Parke 1372, Adrian Henry 1327, R & J Parke 1327, T Scott & Son 1297, K Glass 1243, R & J Parke 1223. Good first win for Rhonda, Sticker Donckers x Van den Brande.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 4/37 – Raymond McMonagle 1262, Hugh Hegarty 466. Not a very good race for us.

Derry & District 7/158 – P O’Donnell 1324, Paul Hegarty 1319, P O’Donnell 1303, D Canning 1260, Michael McCloskey 1240, 1231. Good flying Phil well done.

Foyle RPS 7/174 – Paul Maxwell Jun 1318, S Malone 1308, Tony Bradley 1304, Paul Maxwell Jun 1292, 1245, 1243.

Limavady – R McIlmoyle 1234, 1054, 968, 968, 967. Big well done to Robin Mcilmoyle on taking first 6 places in Limavady RPS, hard day for the birds.

Londonderry PRS 5/63 – N Murray 1307, L Flanagan & Son 1289, N Murray 1214, L Flanagan & Son 1108, N Murray 1016, 999. Well done to Noel topping the Waterside club and getting his young bird season off to a great start.

Maiden City 5/136 – Pat McLaughlin 1317, R & G Martin 1011, J McConomy 981, 954. Plenty of birds missing, hopefully they weigh in.

Strabane & District 7/82 – Freddie Patterson 1276, 1225, 1107, Jay Walsh 1103, 997, David Devine 963. The winner was Freddie Patterson breaking his Novice Status in good style by taking the first three places - well done.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 4/81 – Chris Moore 1385, 1384, 1124, 1123, T & G Balmer 1049, 936, S & N Doherty 914. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – T & G Balmer 936.

Ballymena & District HPS 3/124 – Blair & Rankin 1290, W & J Smyth 1284, Blair & Rankin 1211, W & J Smyth 1154, Blair & Rankin 1144, 1144. Bertie Blair wins the opening young bird race with a blue cock timed at 09.52am. Sire is Stickers Donckers and is direct from Gary Gibson’s “Golden Pair” while the dam is Pit Bull from clubmate Johnston Eagleson. Runners up were the NIPA Penzance Classic winners Billy & Joe Smyth who timed at 09.53am. These two lofts finish 27th & 28th Open in the NIPA Area Liberation 60/1482.

Ballymoney HPS 5/113 – D Dixon 1377, 1377, J McDowell & Sons 1199, 1170, C Henry 1107, W Rodgers 952.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1230

Kells & District HPS 3/88 – Sam Murphy 1269, Henry Turkington 1257, Sam Murphy 1248, 1172, 1171, 1168. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1257, S McIlveen 1107, S Murphy 432.

Muckamore 5/139 – D J Thompson 1330, S & J Bones and T Yatesc1312, 1312, 1312, 1312, 1312. Well done to Dessie on winning today’s race from Tullamore in Muckamore HPS, and a super card for Bones & Yates.

Randalstown 4/94 – J Millar 1308, N Percy & Son 1174, J Millar 1166, 1166, Stewart Bros 1108, 1086.

Rasharkin & District 10/231 – W & J McLean 1339, H Cubitt 1243, W McFetridge 1213, A C & T Tweed 1213, H Cubitt 1209, W McFetridge 1202. Danny Dixon – 1377, 1377, 1377, 1333, 1332, 1329. Congratulations to Mr & Miss Willy & Jean Mclean - Taking top spot from the race from Tullamore

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore HPS – J & E Calvin 1464, 1464, 1463, 1463, 1462, 1461. Congratulations to Jinky and Eileen Calvin on taking the first 12 positions today from Annaghmore with 8 members competing. They have started the 2021 young bird season off with a magnificent performance for a small team loft. They won’t be far off in the overall result for the Area Liberation.

Armagh HPS 4/169 – D C & P McArdle 1458, 1458, P Duffy 1457, D C & P McArdle 1457, P Duffy 1457, 1452, Armagh H.P.S. Tullamore result. Taking the Red card and the first two positions this week are the lofts of D C & P McArdle, just beating the loft of P. Duffy who finished a close third. Well done to all members who sent to what turned out to be a difficult 1st race for the young pigeons.

Edgarstown HPS 4/212 – Paul Hope 1405, 1403, 1381, 1380, 1380, 1380. Well done Paul on a super performance taking the Top 8 places and a great start to the YB season.

Gilford & District 4/174 – A Feeney & Son 1428, 1427, 1427, 1427, 1425, 1425. Well done Alan Feeney.

Lurgan Social 7/248 – J P Nelson 1433, Sean Curran 1425, 1424, 1424, 1423, 1423. Lurgan Social HPS Tullamore Area Lib. Well done J P and all on the result.

Markethill 2/72 – M Bruce 1383, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1378, M Bruce 1364, 1362, 1361. Well done to Mark on his first win in Markethill.

Hard start to Young Bird season!

In what turned out the hottest day ever in Northern Ireland the NIPA young bird season commenced with a series of Area Liberations, local birds were planned to go to Mullingar but it was not available at the last minute and the convoy was diverted to Tullamore some 20 miles further. Leading birds took just short of three hours in the testing conditions despite being released at the early hour of 7.00am, not the race those who sent were looking for and many birds were still missing at the clock checking. Local fanciers were far from impressed. Chris Moore from Ahoghill was best locally with two birds followed by Danny Dixon. Big 60th birthday celebrations for the Chairman in Cullybackey Neill Anderson, I have included a photo of Neil and son Steven. All the members send best wishes, and me too.

NIPA Area Lib Sect B & Part Sect A Tullamore 60/1,482 –

C Moore Ahoghill 1385, 1384, D Dixon Ballymoney 1377, 1377, 1377, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1373, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1372, T & J McDonald 1371, M & J Howard Coleraine Prem 1371, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1339, D Dixon 1333, 1332, D J Thompsonm Muckamore 1330, D Dixon 1329, A Henry Windsor Soc 1327, R & J Parke 1327, L & R Hanson Coleraine Prem 1325, S & J Bones & T Yates Muckamore 1312, 1312, 1312, 1312, 1312, 1310, J Millar Randalstown 1308, D J Thompson 1305, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1297, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1290, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1284, S & J Bones & T Yates 1279, T Patterson & Son Muckamore 1269, S Murphy Kells & Dist 1269, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1268, S & J Bones & T Yates 1266, T Patterson & Son 1261, H Turkington Kells 1257, S Murphy 1248, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1243, K Glass Windsor Soc 1243, J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1241, A Darragh Cullybackey 1230, M & J Howard 1223, R & J Parke 1223, R Bethel & Son & D Young Muckamore 1220, R & J Parke 1220, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1213.

Chris Moore wins 1st & 2nd Open NIPA Area Liberation

The first young bird race of the season was flown from Tullamore on Saturday 17th July. The birds were liberation at 07.00am in calm conditions. Ahoghill fancier Chris Moore had the best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine and a fantastic 1st & 2nd Open NIPA Area Liberation 60/1482. Chris timed his winning birds at 09.36am for the 123-mile fly to the lofts in Portglenone. Both birds were gifted by S & J Bones & Trevor Yates of Muckamore and were last round youngsters bred from their stock birds. The winning blue hen is Gaby Vandenabeele from Glenn McNeilly of Ballyclare lines crossed with Leo van Rijn lines of Brian McNeilly of Doagh & District. The second bird timed a blue cock is Andre Roodhoof “De Tom” lines crossed with a Vandenabeele again from Glenn McNeilly. A super start for Chris in this disastrous opening race. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Tullamore 28/680 - Chris Moore Ahoghill 1385, Chris More Ahoghill 1384, D Dixon Rasharkin 1377, D Dixon 1377, D Dixon 1377, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1339, D Dixon 1333, D Dixon 1332, D Dixon 1329, J Miller Randalstown 1308, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1290, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1284, S Murphy Kells 1269, H Turkington Kells 1257, S Murphy Kells 1248, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1257, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1213, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1213, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1211, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1209, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1202, C Donnelly Rasharkin 1184, N Percy & Son Randalstown 1174, S Murphy Kells 1172, S Murphy Kells 1171.

Sect C 1st area lib Tullamore 17th July 2021 - 55 members sent 1552 birds liberated at 7.40am in little wind: 1 McDowell & Crawford, Carrick Social; 2 Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son, Carrick Social; 3 Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son, Carrick Social; 4 D & J Armstrong & Son, Carrick Social; 5 D & J Armstrong & Son, Carrick Social; 6 Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son, Carrick Social; 7 D & J Armstrong & Son, Carrick Social; 8 Mr & Mrs G Robinson, Carrick Social; 9 J & D Braniff, Wheatfield; 10 Mr T Longman, Ligoniel H.P.S.

Sect E 1st area lib Tullamore 17th July 2021 - 33 members sent 1290 birds liberated at 8.20am in little wind: 1- 10 J Calvin & E Calvin, Annaghmore H.P.S

Sect H 1st area lib Tullamore 17th July 2021 - 42 members sent 806 birds liberated at 7.20 am in little wind: 1 P O`Donnell, Derry & Dist Hps; 2 Paul Hegarty, Derry & Dist Hps; 3 Paul Maxwell Jun, Foyle; 4 Pat McLaughlin, Maiden City; 5 S Malone, Foyle; 6 N Murray, Londonderry; 7 Tony Bradley, Foyle; 8 P O`Donnell, Derry & Dist Hps; 9 Paul Maxwell Jun, Foyle; 10 L Flanagan & Son, Londonderry

Sect D & G 1st area lib Tullamore 17th July 2021 - 42 members sent 1365 birds liberated at 8.00am in little wind: 1 R & M McManus, Glen Hps; 2 R & M McManus, Glen Hps; 3 Jackson & Muckain, Glen Hps; 4 Jackson & Muckain, Glen Hps; 5 R & M McManus, Glen Hps; 6 J Gregory & Sons, Colin Hps; 7 Smyth & Adams, Lisburn & District; 8 J Gregory & Sons, Colin Hps; 9 J Gregory & Sons, Colin Hps; 10 Smyth & Adams, Lisburn & District

Sect F 1st area lib Navan 17th July 2021 - 20 members sent 586 birds liberated at 7.15 am in little wind: 1 - 10 C Healy, Killyleagh Central

Sect B & Pt A 1st area liberation Tullamore 17th July 2021 - 60 Members sent 1482 birds liberated at 7.00 am in little wind: 1 C Moore, Ahoghill Flying Club; 2 C Moore, Ahoghill Flying Club; 3 D Dixon, Ballymoney; 4 D Dixon, Ballymoney; 5 D Dixon, Ballymoney; 6 T & J McDonald, Coleraine Premier; 7 R & J Parke, Windsor Social Hps; 8 T & J McDonald, Coleraine Premier; 9 M & J Howard, Coleraine Premier; 10 W & J McLean, Rasharkin