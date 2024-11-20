No farmers, no food": Farmer shares deep concerns for local industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmer Richard Watts, of Moor Farm, has shared his serious concerns about the future of UK agriculture following the Autumn Budget. From rising minimum wage costs threatening the employment of young talent - to restrictive policies like the Balfour Test stifling any further diversification and new revenue opportunities - Richard warns that the industry is at breaking point.

Richard commented:

The recent Budget fails to acknowledge the realities of farming. I employ a 16-year-old apprentice who is exceptional, but rising minimum wage and National Insurance costs make it hard to justify hiring replacements, threatening the pipeline of young talent in agriculture.

Changes to inheritance tax will severely impact our family farm. My father, 93, has dedicated his life to this land, but the new cap on relief means costly financial planning and potentially selling land just to meet tax obligations. Farming’s returns are low, and land is valuable only when sold - a situation at odds with sustainable farming practices.

Moor Farm Feather Down

Diversification has been crucial to our survival. Through our partnership with Feather Down Farms, we’ve developed a glamping business with seven lodges hosting around 2,000 visitors annually. This alternative revenue stream has helped us keep the farm running while allowing us to educate the public about regenerative agriculture. However, the Balfour test, which requires at least 50% of income to come from traditional farming, limits further expansion, jeopardising this vital income.

We need policies that recognise farming as vital to the nation’s food security. Simply put - no farmers, no food.

This is why I joined my fellow farmers in London on Tuesday, to demand that our concerns be addressed. We need a government that understands and supports the backbone of the UK’s food system.

Feather Down Farms, who works closely with Richard, also added:

At Feather Down Farms, we believe farming plays a critical role in our daily lives and the functioning of society. With the recent budget announcements of frozen farming budget, capped agricultural property relief (APR) and the inclusion of inheritance tax, the financial impact on the farming community in the UK could be huge. With many family-owned farms affected, we could see a negative shift in food production, food security and importantly, a massive impact on the livelihood of many farmers, who may need to sell precious land or livestock to cover these tax bills.