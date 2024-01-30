No reports of serious injuries after small aircraft crashes in County Armagh
Police received a report of a crash involving a small aircraft in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh, at around 1.15pm today, (Tuesday 30 January).
Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene.
There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.
The Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed of the incident.