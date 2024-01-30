News you can trust since 1963
No reports of serious injuries after small aircraft crashes in County Armagh

Police received a report of a crash involving a small aircraft in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh, at around 1.15pm today, (Tuesday 30 January).
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT
Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed of the incident.

