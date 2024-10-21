No tricks, just safety treats: NIFRS issues Hallowe’en fire safety tips for a safe and spooky night
With more decorations, candles and fireworks being used during the Hallowe’en period, the risk of fire can rise significantly.
NIFRS is emphasising the importance of staying fire aware and encouraging everyone to take simple, proactive steps to reduce the risk of fire during the spooky season.
NIFRS Group Commander Paul Morrow said: “We’re calling on everyone in the community to stay vigilant and act responsibly so that you enjoy Hallowe’en safely.
“It’s crucial to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and can set fire to buildings, clothing and cause serious damage to the face and hands if used irresponsibly. Always follow the Firework Safety Code ensuring they are ‘CE’ marked to meet EU requirements. Remember to use fireworks in a safe, clear area, keeping children and pets well away.
“Sparklers may seem harmless, but they burn at extremely high temperatures and can cause serious burns.
“When using sparklers, make sure they are held at arm’s length and away from faces and flammable materials. Always supervise children closely and dispose of used sparklers safely by soaking them in a bucket of cold water.
“Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable. Opt for costumes made from fire-retardant materials and avoid long, trailing fabrics.
“Ensure that children are supervised at all times and kept away from fireworks and open flames. It is important to make children aware of the ‘STOP, DROP and ROLL’ technique to quickly put the flames out if their costume catches fire.
“We hope your Hallowe’en is a scream – just make sure to follow our safety advice to keep things from getting too scary.”
