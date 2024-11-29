Nominations closing soon for the 2025 Live Here Love Here Community Awards

The nomination window for the 2025 Live Here Love Here Community Awards is now open, running until December 1st.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which are presented in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), nine local councils and the Housing Executive, celebrate the outstanding efforts of community and voluntary groups across Northern Ireland who dedicate their time to tackle environmental challenges and foster civic pride in their communities.

This year’s Community Awards Ceremony will take place at Belfast City Hall in February 2025 and is generously supported by Power NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Here Love Here is a people-powered campaign focused on improving the local environment and building a sense of civic pride in local communities, and the awards, exclusively open to groups, aim to recognise the power of collective action under the theme of Community Connections.

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here manager

Nominations are now open in the following categories – the ‘Regional Champions Awards’ throughout nine partner council areas, the ‘Community Together Award’ supported by Northern Ireland Housing Executive, the ‘Lasting Contribution Award’ supported by DAERA and the ‘Bright Future Award’ supported by Keep Northern Ireland beautiful.

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here manager, is calling on people across Northern Ireland to nominate their local eco-champions.

She said: “These awards serve as a vital reminder of the powerful impact that small, often unnoticed acts of care can have in shaping a healthier, more connected society and environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the heart of our ethos is the belief in loving where you live and feeling empowered to take positive environmental action.

“That’s why recognising the community organisations that work tirelessly, day in and day out, to improve their local spaces is so important.

“Whether it’s tackling dog fouling, litter-picking, enhancing biodiversity in neglected areas, planting native trees, or creating pollinator-friendly gardens, these groups are transforming their neighbourhoods in meaningful ways.

“We urge everyone to come forward and nominate local groups and community associations whose everyday efforts make Northern Ireland a cleaner, greener, and better place for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will be announced on February 6, 2025, at a prestigious ceremony hosted by Joe Mahon at the iconic Belfast City Hall.

Tidy Randalstown, winners of last year’s Legacy Award, reflect on what it means to be recognised by their peers. Helen Boyd, founder member of the community group, shared: “The recognition we received at last year’s Community Awards filled our team with pride.

“Being honoured in this way reinforces why giving back to our community is so important, as it reminds us all that there is lasting value in working together to keep our neighbourhoods thriving and clean.

“Taking the time to nominate someone you believe in not only highlights their hard work but also provides them with the encouragement to continue making a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony will include talks from notable guests, such as Tony McAuley, local author and community champion, with entertainment from local community groups.

Nominations can be submitted at liveherelovehere.org by Sunday 1st December.