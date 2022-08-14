Nominations now open for prestigious farming award

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated to one of the livestock industry’s most respected figures, Harrison & Hetherington will, for the second year running, present the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award to someone recognised for their commitment, success, and accomplishment within livestock farming.

Inaugurated last year, the aim of this prestigious award is to acknowledge a person who, like David himself, has a passion for the future success of the industry and is an inspiration to others. Nominations will be judged by Sheila Thomlinson, David’s wife, and a panel of specifically chosen individuals.

Last year’s winner was Newark based farmer and auctioneer, John Gent, whose nomination outlined his generosity and willingness to help other farmers and his desire to share and pass on his knowledge for the benefit of the industry.

John Gent receiving the David Thomlinson award from Sheila Thomlinson

Speaking on being the first to win the award, John said: “I was totally overwhelmed to be the first to be awarded the David Thomlinson Award. David was an absolute legend and to win an award in his name is a huge honour and I am looking forward to passing the trophy on to the next lucky winner.”

In reviewing nominations, the judges will be looking for someone who demonstrates a combination of ability, sportsmanship, integrity, and character and, in memory of David, the trophy will be presented to someone who the panel believes to have the perfect combination.

On the return of the award for the second consecutive year, Harrison and Hetherington managing director, and David’s successor, Scott Donaldson said: “It is a privilege to be able to carry David’s legacy on and give the next generation something to aspire to. David is remembered across the entire livestock industry for his enthusiasm and passion, as well as his ability to encourage and mentor the next generation. The award was incredibly well received last year, and we are delighted it will be embedded in the Agri Expo programme for many years to come.”

Nominations are now being accepted and will close on 30th September with all applications to be addressed to James Little. Anyone wishing to make a nomination should send a brief resumé on the nominee to: The David Thomlinson Award, c/o James Little, Harrison and Hetherington Ltd, Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle CA1 2RS, or by email to [email protected] with the name of the award in the subject line.

The award will be presented by David’s wife, Sheila, at Borderway Agri Expo which takes place at Borderway Exhibition Centre in Carlisle on Friday 28th October.

For further information, full details, and entry forms, please visit: borderwayagriexpo.co.uk.