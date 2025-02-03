Nominations open for Ards and North Down Civic Awards

Ards and North Down Borough Council’s prestigious Civic Awards are returning in 2025, providing an opportunity for the real heroes of Ards and North Down to be recognised for their exceptional contribution to civic life in the borough.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is inviting nominations across five new categories that include a Community Champion Award, Community Group Award, Youth Impact Award (for those aged under 18), Arts, Culture or Heritage Award, and the Environmental Sustainability Award.

An additional recipient will be selected by the Mayor for the Mayor’s Special Civic Award to recognise their outstanding service or special qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “When I became Mayor, I wanted to ensure the return of the Ards and North Down Civic Awards. It is a great opportunity to recognise individuals and community groups who have gone the extra mile.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, is encouraging nominations for the Civic Awards.

“The awards recognise those who help to make our Borough a better place and anyone living or working in Ards and North Down can be nominated. It is a simple nomination process so I encourage members of the public to make sure they are recognised for their efforts by nominating anyone they know who fits the criteria for any of the five categories.”

The first Ards and North Down Civic Awards ceremony was held in 2016 and recognised those who go ‘above and beyond’ in their contributions to the community.

Past winners have included a man who saved someone from a burning car as well local community groups that have been recognised for their contributions to the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations are now open and must be submitted by Friday 14 March 2025.

Successful nominees will attend a civic awards ceremony at Bangor Castle in May 2025. For more information and to download a nomination form, visit www.ardsandnorthdown.gov.uk/civicawards2025