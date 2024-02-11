North Down enjoys group outings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members had a very enjoyable tour of the historic building and learnt about the significance and importance of it to the city.

Members also got to enjoy the hospitality of the Bobbin coffee shop at City Hall and the festive Christmas markets on the grounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The February meeting was held at Moneyreagh Community centre with Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) staff giving an update on current agricultural affairs at a very challenging time for the industry.

North Down group at Belfast City Hall, December 2023. (Pic: UFU)

They are currently planning their annual group trip, which will be on 5 March 2024.

The North Down group are going on a tour of a farm with an anaerobic digestor based in Antrim.

They will also visit another venue in the afternoon which is still to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Numbers are limited so please contact the office as soon as possible to reserve your place.

Saintfield Show is due to be held on Saturday 15 June.

Details will be released closer to the time.

As always, they appreciate the members’ support for the group. Everyone is welcome and they always encourage new faces to come along and share their ideas for meetings that they feel would be beneficial, and share suggestions for social outings.