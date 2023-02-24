Appealing for the fly-tipping to cease Mr Dunne said: ‘It is very frustrating to see two areas within the picturesque Craigantlet Hills blighted yet again by reckless fly-tipping.

“The Ballymoney Road and Whinney Hill are areas of natural beauty and deserve respect.

“Fly-tipping is hazardous to local wildlife and our environment, and it must stop.”

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne on the Ballymoney Road at one of the fly tipping ‘hot spots’

The North Down MLA continued: “Unfortunately we have seen these areas in recent years become ‘hot spots’ for this type of illegal activity and form of pollution, and we need to see more action, and tougher fines to eradicate this real problem.

“I am calling on Ards and North Down Borough Council to bring in more stringent measures to tackle this re-occurrence.

“We are very fortunate to have areas like this across North Down to enjoy and these areas should be respected and protected.”