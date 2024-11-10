North East Derry group focus

​It was another successful year for NE Derry group members in the UFU cereals competition.

A special congratulations must go to Adrian Shiels for placing second in County Londonderry for his field entered in the winter wheat category and to Charles Acheson for his success in the oats category of the cereal’s competition.

Charles’ field was placed first overall in County Londonderry allowing him to progress to the NI final where he was placed third overall.

A huge thanks must go to Morris Peden for taking the time to be our judge at group level and to all involved at county and NI levels to help run the competition.

Charles Acheson, third overall in NI in Oats category. (Pic: UFU)

The winter programme has been finalised and we would encourage as many of our members as possible to get involved. A variety of events have been planned with the first meeting taking place on Thursday 21 November in the Gadda Centre in Garvagh at 8pm where we will be joined by Aileen Lawson from the UFU to give a talk on the environment, ammonia, and the associated challenges. Other highlights on the programme will be a table quiz night at The Old Point, Kilrea on Friday 6 December at 8pm. Please get in touch with the UFU group office on 02827663101 to book your team.

Following the recent news to changes in the budget and Agricultural Property Relief, which threatens the future of family farms, we would encourage all members to stand together in a show of unity at the UFU rally at the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Monday, 18 November, 7.30pm, to make our voices heard. Please also sign UFU’s online petition www.surveymonkey.com/r/B278BV7