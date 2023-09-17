North of Ireland Veterinary Association uses Gala Dinner to launch new sustainability initiative

Watch more videos on Shots!

Up to 200 of Northern Ireland's foremost agri-food business leaders and veterinary professionals are expected to attend the event in this magnificent venue, operated by a local family and renowned for outstanding cuisine.

Executive Chef Sarah Allen will present a unique menu showcasing locally sourced produce and all six courses have been sponsored by local food producers with a track record in welfare and sustainability.

This exciting event aims to raise awareness of the contribution of the veterinary profession to quality and sustainability within the Agri-food industry.

This has always included supporting high animal health and welfare standards at the farm gate, but now needs to extend to facilitating the conversation between stakeholders and convincing consumers of the importance of making good food choices.

The six-course tasting dinner with be accompanied by keynote speeches from Professor John Gilliland (farmer and sustainability advocate), Professor Jude Capper (Harper Adams University and Livestock sustainability consultant), RCVS President Dr Sue Paterson, and Mr Lance Woods (Nuffield Scholar and MSD Ruminant Marketing Manager). The BBC’s Nicola Weir will compere the evening.

Dr. Esther Skelly-Smith, president of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association, said: “This special event recognises the unique role the veterinary profession has in sustainable food production, while showcasing the finest of Northern Ireland’s produce and celebrating the best of what our hospitality industry can offer.

“Whether in practice or industry, research and academia, or policy development and delivery in government and non-governmental organisations, vets are instrumental in achieving sustainable production with high welfare standards.

“We are hugely grateful to all our sponsors and supporters; in particular, our main partner MSD Animal Health, without whose help this event would not be taking place. We look forward to developing these relationships as we work towards our common goal.”

Mr Fergal Morris, General Manager of MSD. commented: “MSD Animal Health is delighted to partner with the Northern Ireland Veterinary Association for the gala dinner at the Magheramore Estate in Larne on the 6th October. At the event ‘Celebrating the Role of the Veterinary Profession in Sustainable Food Production’, the speakers will discuss how Livestock farming will need to produce more food than ever before from fewer resources and with the smallest possible impact on our environment to feed a growing population.

“Productive and sustainable livestock farming can be achieved by balancing these three components. The FAO estimate that Greenhouse Gas emissions are 20 per cent higher globally due to the impact of disease. Veterinary practitioners can play a role in sustainable livestock by preventing disease and therefore reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions. MSD Animal Health is committed to supporting the Veterinary profession in achieving these goals.”

The veterinary profession's first responsibility has always been to advocate for the best interests of animals and ensure that food producing livestock have a good life and a humane death. They hope that this event will bring together stakeholders with a view to enhancing collaboration and raise awareness amongst consumers, who ultimately have the power to drive change.