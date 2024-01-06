North Tyrone group focus

​It has been all systems go in the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) North Tyrone group office, both before Christmas and continuing into the New Year.

We finished the 2023 year with a successful joint table quiz alongside Strabane and District YFC. Thanks to everyone who supported us and helped us raise funds for both Strabane Rugby Club and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

We are now preparing for our annual silage competition with group judging to be completed by Monday 15 January 2024. We always have a very high standard within the group thanks to our dedicated farming members.

We are looking forward to our annual group trip to Ulster Rugby. This year our group will be attending Ulster v Toulouse on Saturday 13 January at Ravenhill. This is an enjoyable social evening for our members.

Quiz winners (‘Grandpa’s gone for Guinness’). Included is group manager Lesley Graham and quiz master William Wilson.

The UFU president’s roadshow which will take place in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh on Wednesday 17 January, 8pm. This is always a very engaging meeting as the audience have opportunities to ask questions and hopefully those in attendance will leave more informed about what challenges and opportunities the next few years will bring our industry.

Our next group meeting will take place on Monday 5th February in Strabane Young Farmers’ Hall, Victoria Bridge at 8pm. Keith Sheridan, Parkview Veterinary clinic, Strabane & Castlederg will deliver a presentation on Animal health with a focus on TB followed by a presentation of UFU Competition awards.