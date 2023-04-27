Northern Ireland agri-food businesses win at Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards
Two Northern Ireland agri-food businesses have scooped accolades at the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2023, with Cunningham Butchers crowned overall ‘Retailer of the Year’.
The Retailer of the Year Awards, in partnership with The Grocer and supported by Glebe Farm Foods Ltd and Quality Ornamentals Horticultural, recognised specialist retailers who are playing an important role in supporting and developing their team.
The winners were announced to a live audience at the Farm Shop and Deli Show in Birmingham recently.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Retailer Northern Ireland (Large) and Retailer of the Year went to Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall and Steak House, Kilkeel.
The judges stated: “There is is so much going on at Cunninghams, it’s incredible with shops and restaurant and concessions, producing their own butchery bakery ready meals etc. There’s no denying that this is a serious business in Northern Ireland and one that is always scored very highly in the awards and, again this year, looks likely to do the same.”
Best Retailer Northern Ireland (Small) was presented to Millar Meats and Fine Foods, Irvinestown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The judges said: “What the staff have said in the testimonials is fabulous to read – flexible working time must be very welcome when you have small children. Also, the supplier testimonial equally was great to read. This sounds like a good business with a great team. I am so impressed with your staff feedback. What a wonderful place to work. It's lovely to see that you realise the importance of the team and the role they play in your business.”