Northern Ireland agri-food businesses win at Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards

The Retailer of the Year Awards, in partnership with The Grocer and supported by Glebe Farm Foods Ltd and Quality Ornamentals Horticultural, recognised specialist retailers who are playing an important role in supporting and developing their team.

The winners were announced to a live audience at the Farm Shop and Deli Show in Birmingham recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Retailer Northern Ireland (Large) and Retailer of the Year went to Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall and Steak House, Kilkeel.

James and Christopher Cunningham with the award judges.

The judges stated: “There is is so much going on at Cunninghams, it’s incredible with shops and restaurant and concessions, producing their own butchery bakery ready meals etc. There’s no denying that this is a serious business in Northern Ireland and one that is always scored very highly in the awards and, again this year, looks likely to do the same.”

Best Retailer Northern Ireland (Small) was presented to Millar Meats and Fine Foods, Irvinestown.

Advertisement

Advertisement