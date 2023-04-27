Northern Ireland agricultural incomes in 2022

The first (provisional) estimate for farm incomes in 2022 was published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs this week.

Total Gross Output for agriculture in Northern Ireland was 23 per cent higher at £3.07 billion in 2022.

There was a 26 per cent increase in the value of output from the livestock sector, while field crops increased by 31 per cent and horticulture increased by 12 per cent.

Average Farm Business Income by type of farm.

Dairying remains the largest contributor to the total value of Gross Output at £1.13 billion in 2022; an increase of 40 per cent between 2021 and 2022. The annual average farm-gate milk price increased by 41 per cent to 44.5 pence per litre, while the volume of raw milk produced in Northern Ireland decreased by 0.6 per cent to 2.5 billion litres.

The output value of cattle was 16 per cent higher at £603 million in 2022. The total number of animals slaughtered increased by 9.3 per cent in 2022, whereas the average carcase weights for clean and cull animals were 0.9 per cent and 1.9 per cent lower respectively.

The average producer price for finished clean cattle was £4.17 per kilogram in 2022, while the average producer price for cull animals was £3.15 per kilogram. These prices were nine per cent and 17 per cent higher than their respective averages for 2021. In addition to these changes, there were also a decrease in the number of store cattle imported to Northern Ireland in 2022.

The value of output from sheep increased by six per cent to £106 million in 2022. The total number of sheep slaughtered increased by six per cent in 2022, whereas the average carcass weight increased by 0.8 per cent to 22 kilograms. Volume of sheep meat produced increased seven per cent, while the average producer price decreased by 0.1 per cent to £5.35 per kg.

The value of output in the poultry sector increased by 16 per cent to £376 million in 2022, while the egg sector increased by 18 per cent to £148 million. The value of pig output also increased by 24 per cent to £259 million. The poultry sector recorded a six per cent decrease in its production volume for 2022, whereas the pigs and eggs sectors recorded a four per cent and five per cent increase in their respective production volumes when compared with their previous year levels.

All intensive sectors recorded an increase in their producer prices for 2022.

The total output value for field crops increased by 31 per cent in 2022 to £109 million. This was mainly as a result of increases in grain and potato prices in 2022. The value of output for cereals increased by 35 per cent to £64 million, whereas the value of output for potatoes increased by 37 per cent to £27 million. Output values for field crops are across a calendar year and include production from two harvests.

The estimated value of the 2022 direct payments (Basic Payment Scheme and Young Farmers’ Payment) was £297 million, representing a decrease of four per cent, when compared with the 2021 payments.

Feedstuffs costs, which accounted for 54 per cent of the total Gross Input estimate, increased by 22 per cent to £1.18 billion in 2022. There was a 1.3 per cent decrease in the volume of feedstuffs purchased, and a 24 per cent increase in the average price paid per tonne.

The total cost of fertilisers in 2022 increased by 109 per cent with a 16 per cent decrease in the volume purchased and a 148 per cent increase in the average price paid per tonne.

Total machinery expenses increased by 31 per cent to £208 million in 2022, mainly as a result of a 58 per cent increase in the cost of fuel and oils.

Farm Business Income is expected to increase for dairy, pigs and mixed farm types between 2021/22 and 2022/23. The increase is particularly marked for Dairy farms with the higher raw milk price more than offsetting increases in input costs.