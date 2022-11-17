The club presented a cheque to the charity following a fundraising initiative which was launched at Balmoral Show in May.

A smart commercial heifer calf was kindly donated by the Moore Family, from Donaghmore, and committee members got to work selling tickets throughout the 2022 show season.

The draw took place at the club’s annual dinner, with Ruth Will being drawn as the winner.

Leanne Beattie Tiny Life, Tom McGuigan chairman NI Beef Shorthorn Club, Ruth Will (calf winner) and David Hammond, committee member. Image: Mullagh Photography

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club would like to thank all those who got behind this fundraiser and purchased tickets, the Moore family for their generosity, and to David Hammond who kept the calf until the draw was made.

Tinylife is the only charity in Northern Ireland providing support to families of premature and/or sick babies.

In Northern Ireland, there are more than 2,000 babies born too soon, too small, or too sick every year. Some babies arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb (or 454 grams) - the same weight as half a bag of sugar.

This support from the NI Beef Shorthorn Club will help to ensure Tinylife can continue to provide support services, which are vital for the six families in need every day in Northern Ireland.

