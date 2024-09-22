Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society hold show and sale at Rathfriland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society held a show and sale at Rathfriland Co-op recently.

The judge on this occasion was Jack Gault from the Forkins Flock.

Results were as follows.

Shearling ram results:1st Norman Robinson;2nd & 3rd Keith McAdoo;4th Alan Whitcroft.Ram lambs:1st Patrick McVerry;2nd John Trimble;3rd Anthony Patton;4th Norman Robinson.Pair of lambs:1st Patrick McVerry;2nd Norman Robinson;3rd Keith McAdoo;4th James McCann.Champion:

First prize ram lamb and overall champion from Patrick McVerry sold for 880gns. Also included is judge Jack Gault, Forkins Flock.

Patrick McVerry.Reserve champion:

John Trimble.

Leading prices were as follows.

Shearlings:

Second prize ram lamb and reserve champion from John Trimble sold for 900gns. (Pic: Freelance)

Norman Robinson 820gns;Keith McAdoo 620gns.Ram lambs:

Heather Watson 560gns;John Trimble 900gns 700gns;Norman Robinson 600gns 580gns;Anthony Patton 640gns;Keith McAdoo 500gns 500gns;Kevin &Gerard Rogan 400gns 440gns;Sean McArdle 480gns;Patrick McVerry 880gns 900gns 920gns 480gns.

The next Suffolk Ram sale is in Plumbridge Mart on Friday 20 September with 10 shearling rams and 35 ram lambs on offer on the night.