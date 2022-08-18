Northern Ireland Charolais Club hold AGM at Dungannon Rugby Club

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Jeremy Paynter welcomed members and thanked all the sponsors who have supported the club events over the past year.

He gave a report on the club and noted how the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in less events for the NI Charolais Club since the last AGM held in 2019.

Jeremy thanked Ellish Kelly for all her hard work for the club over the past few years as club secretary and went on to welcome the new secretary for the club, Rachel Mulligan.

Members of the Northern Ireland Charolais Club which attend the AGM

Rachel Mulligan (secretary) gave a flavour of events over the past year, detailing prize winners from events which were able to take place.

This included several successful bull sales and Balmoral Show 2021 which took place in September due to the Covid pandemic.

Treasurer Martin Donaghy outlined his report on the past financial year showing that sponsorship was up, and sales were well up due to the demand of the Charolais breed.

A number of new members have joined the club, and this was to be welcomed.

New committee members Aaron Quigley, Andrew Dunne, Harry Heron and Bartley Finnegan

Prizes were distributed and after the business was concluded, Jeremy introduced the speaker for the evening Mr Christy McGurkin from MSD Animal Health who give a highly informative talk on AllFlex Sense Hub ear tags.

There was great audience participation and plenty of questions from the floor.

The new members elected to the committee are as follows: Mr Andrew Dunne, Mr Harry Heron, Mr Aaron Quigley and Mr Bartley Finnegan.

Jeremy closed the AGM by thanking the sponsors and asked that the club members give them their support.

Rachel Mulligan (secretary) with prize winner Andrew Dunne

He thanked the outgoing committee members for their hard work and dedication.

He thanked the judges, stewards, breeders, and exhibitors without whom this year would not be a success.

Thanks was given to Dungannon Rugby Club for their hospitality for the year and for accommodating the AGM.

The next Charolais Club Show and Sale will be held the first Friday in November in Swatragh Livestock Mart.

Jeremy Paynter (chairman) with prize winner Robert McWilliams

Rachel Mulligan (secretary) with prize winner Harry Heron