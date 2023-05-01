Northern Ireland Charolais Club holds Annual General Meeting

Chairman, Jeremy Paynter, welcomed members and AI companies which were present on the evening.

This included Dovea, Ireland Genetics, Bova, Elite Pedigree Genetics and Bull Bank.

He thanked all the sponsors who have supported the club over the past year. Mention was given as a mark of respect to several club members who had passed away within the last 12 months.

AI company representitives- Pat Hackett, Dovea, Bernard McKenna, Ireland Genetics, Stephen Barr, Bova, Bartley Finnegan, Elite Pedigree Genetics and Seamus Nagle, Bull Bank with Chairman Jeremy Paynter

The treasurer’s report, compiled by Martin Donaghy, outlined the past financial year showing that sponsorship was up, and sales were well up due to the demand of the Charolais breed.

A number of new members have joined the club, and this was to be welcomed.

Rachel Mulligan (secretary) gave a report outlining the club’s busy itinerary with a return to pre Covid activities. This included three society sales, two in Swatragh Mart and one in Clogher Mart.

Mention was also given to the success of the World Charolais Congress which came to Northern Ireland in July 2022.

Secretary, Rachel Mulligan and Treasurer, Martin Donaghy with prize winner, David Bothwell.

The Congress attended the NICC National Show which, this year, was held at Castlewellan Agricultural Show and saw 70 top quality Charolais cattle on display.

On the Sunday, the World Congress got to travel to Ballynahinch to the Connolly farm where they got to view the Brigadoon herd.

An excellent display of the Charolais breed was on show and special thanks was given to the Connolly family for hosting such a successful event.

The World Congress ended with a gala dinner held in the Titanic Hotel in Belfast on the Sunday evening.

Chairman, Jeremy Paynter and Secretary, Rachel Mulligan with junior stock judging prize winners, Molly and Matthew Cochrane.

The NICC annual Suckler Herds Competition continues to grow from strength-to-strength.

Rachel gave a special thanks to all who entered and to the sponsors - F.S. Heron, Nugent Engineering, Topstock, Bank of Ireland, Northern Counties Co-Op and SAFE.

Congratulations was offered to the winning herd, Colin and Laura Maxwell, Clough Co. Down. Special thanks were given to Albert Connolly who judged the competition this year.

The new members elected to the committee were as follows: Mr George Hadnett, Mr Malcolm Surphlis, Mr Gerard McShane and Mr George Nelson. Martin Donaghy offered a special thanks to outgoing chairman, Mr Jeremy Paynter, for all his hard work and dedication to the club over his past few years in office.

New Committee members from L-R George Nelson, Malcolm Surphlis, Rachel Mulligan (Secretary), Jeremy Paynter (Chairman), George Hadnett and Martin Donaghy (Treasurer)

The new office bearers are as follows: chairman, Mr Aaron Quigley; vice-chairman, Mr Harry Heron; treasurer, Mr Martin Donaghy and public relation officer, Mr Andrew Dunne.

Prizes were distributed and Jeremy closed the AGM by thanking the sponsors and asked that the club members give them their support.

He thanked outgoing committee members for their hard work and dedication, and also thanked the judges, stewards, breeders and exhibitors, without whom this year would not have been a success.

Thanks was given to the Dunngannon Rugby Club for their hospitality for the year and for accommodating the AGM.

The meeting was concluded with supper and a free raffle for everyone who attended the AGM.

All AI companies present donated AI straws for the raffle and the club would like to thank the companies for their generosity.

Chairman, Jeremy Paynter and Seamus Nagle from Bull Bank congratulate prize winner Albert Connolly, pictured with daughter Maggie McQuiston.

Bernard McKenna from Ireland Genetics congratulates prize winner Trevor Phair pictured with secretary, Rachel Mulligan.

Pat Hackett from Dovea and Chairman, Jeremy Paynter congratulate prize winner Harry Heron.