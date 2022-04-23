Northern Ireland Dorset Club kicks off the sale season on a high

The sale attracted an impressive entry of 94 sheep all of which were eligible for EU export, offering breeders from far and near the opportunity to invest in quality genetics with the first pick of lambs to be sold this year.

The earlier part of the day was attributed to the pre-sale show which as always was well supported by breeders and onlookers with an excellent turnout all round.

Judge for the day was Mr John Duggan, Co. Meath, who is a regular supporter of NI club sales, running his 50-ewe strong flock of Bellewstown Poll Dorsets.

His pick of the day going to ram lamb class winner, lot 51 from A&C Kennedy with ‘Maineview Eureka’. This lamb showed excellent conformation, correctness, and breed type. Sired by stock ram Downkillybegs Daredevil, this was the first son to sell, being capitalised on by James Johnston, Aghalee for 2,500gns.

Reserve champion of the day was awarded to lot 90 for March born Shearling ram ‘Lisnafillan De Nero’ from Laura Weir. Sired by Maineview Colorado out of homebred ewe Z13, this ram stood strong displaying power, style and presence. After a surge of bids, he was secured by William McCracken, Loughgall for 4,600gns, taking top price of the day.

Continuing with her success, the next top price went to Laura Weir, this time with ram lamb “Lisnafillan Emperor”. Sired by Huish Napoleon out of Tardree T137, this smart lamb found his home again with William McCracken for 3,600gns.

Following in close succession was lot 61 “Beechmount Elvis” from Amy McConnell. This eye-catching lamb offered length, size, and shape with breeding to match. Sired by Kilvaddy Bolt from homebred ewe W304, this lamb was added to the collection of William McCracken for 3,100gns.

Next up was lot 89 from Laura Weir with shearling ram ‘Lisnafillan Del Toro’, sired by Maineview Colorado this much-admired ram was sold for 2,500gns to Elaine Gilmore, Portaferry.

In the female section, it was Ben Lamb who triumphed with lot 5, 1st place ewe lamb ‘Richhill E594’. Sired by Downkillybegs Huggy from a homebred ewe, this lamb oozed character and style, selling for 1,200gns to Glen Millar.

Hot on its heels was lot 40, shearling ewe “Lisnafillan D634” from Laura Weir again by Colorado, exhibiting terrific body and shape selling to Richard Fitton, Burnley for 1,100gns.

Trade remained strong and other leading prices were as follows:

• S&E Caldwell: 1,500gns to Henderson, Currie & McNeill.

• E&H Kennedy: 1,200gns to G Knowles, Gracehill.

• S&E Caldwell: 1,200gns to T Wright, Ballymoney.

• G&M Cubitt: 1,100gns to E Skuce, Co Cork.

• W&K Carson: 1,100gns to G Miller, Moneymore.

• R Currie: 1,050gns to A Knox, Dromore.

• B Lamb: 880gns to G Millar, Moneymore.

• R Currie: 840gns to S&E Caldwell, Rasharkin.

• B Lamb: 800gns to R Moore, Portglenone.

Averages:

Shearling Ram - 2152.50.

Ram lamb - 959.12.

Shearling ewe - 544.38.

Ewe lamb - 451.02.

Show results

Class 1 – Ewe lamb – 1st Ben Lamb, 2nd Laura Weir, 3rd Richard Currie, 4th Angus Fleming, 5th Ben Lamb.

Class 2 – Shearling ewe – 1st Ben Lamb, 2nd Laura Weir, 3rd Laura Weir, 4th Laura Weir, 5th Caroline McKeown.

Class 3 – Ram lamb – 1st A&C Kennedy, 2nd A McConnell, 3rd T Wright, 4th Laura Weir, 5th S&E Caldwell.

Class 4 – Shearling Ram – 1st Laura Weir, 2nd T Wright, 3rd A&C Kennedy, 4th Laura Weir, 5th Caroline McKeown.

Despite volatile times for the agriculture industry in general, trade remained steady for the Dorset breed, both here in Northern Ireland, the mainland and further afield, reflecting the quality of sheep continued to be turned out at club sales.

The Dorset club wishes to extend its thanks to the judge, continued sponsors, and members for the success of the day and of course to the market staff for the running of yet another prosperous sale.