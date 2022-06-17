‘Northern Ireland Farm Performance Indicators 2020/21’ booklet published

This is the 19th edition of the annual publication, which is designed to provide farmers with reliable data to assess the current performance of their farm business.

Data in the booklet are extracted from farm account information, collected as part of the 2020/21 Northern Ireland Farm Business Survey undertaken by DAERA.

The Northern Ireland Farm Business Survey is composed of a representative sample of farm businesses and the data accurately reflects performance levels achieved on Northern Ireland farms.

Enterprise data are presented in gross margin format.

Included are details of the value of output, variable costs and gross margin for each of the main enterprises found on Northern Ireland farms.

For the more common enterprises, data are presented for four different levels of performance, according to the gross margin achieved, i.e. ‘Excellent’, ‘Good’, ‘Moderate’ and ‘Poor’.

These represent the levels of performance achieved around the average performance for any particular enterprise.

In addition to enterprise gross margin data, the booklet contains information on hay, silage and grazing costs and average fixed costs by type of farm.

Copies of ‘Northern Ireland Farm Performance Indicators 2020/21’ are available, free of charge, by emailing [email protected]