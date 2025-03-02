Northern Ireland farmers are 'key to future food security'

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has described Northern Ireland’s farmers as the “key” to our future food security.

Mr Muir was responding to an assembly question tabled by East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly asked the minister for his assessment of the potential impact of climate change on the local food system.

Responding, Minister Muir said there is “no question that the increasing frequency of extreme weather conditions is having, and will continue to have, wide ranging impacts on the food system in Northern Ireland”.

He continued: “Climate-induced extreme weather events, such as flooding and droughts, pose a serious threat to communities by affecting food production, processing, storage and distribution.

“These heighten concerns over supply chains, food security and livelihoods.

We need to develop more circular, secure and sustainable food production systems on a local level. On top of this, resilience will need to be built into supply chains to ensure a fair and even distribution of available food.

“These threats underline the need for transformations within the agri-food sector and as such my department is investigating potential impacts and mitigations through several strands of complementary research.

“In the first instance, part of understanding the impact of climate change on our local food systems is understanding what our climate will look like in the future. Then it is necessary to be able to prepare for and mitigate against these predicted changes. DAERA is therefore engaging in a range of research activities related to climate change and food systems. These include research to develop climate projections, investigation into the expansion of sustainable production systems and scenario modelling of novel crops.”

Mr Muir added: “Farmers will be key to our future food security. My department’s new Sustainable Agriculture Programme is being co-designed with the Northern Ireland agricultural industry and other key food and environmental stakeholders. Through striving to achieve its four outcomes of improved environmental sustainability, enhanced productivity, stronger resilience and an effective functioning supply chain, this Programme will have a key role in the delivery of my key priorities.

“Importantly the Schemes being introduced will be essential levers in contributing to Northern Ireland’s statutory obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022 and achieving a genuinely Just Transition.

“In addition, the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is actively addressing the impact of climate change in the agri-food sector. Knowledge transfer and education programmes are targeting the sector’s decarbonisation, focusing on improving the productivity, delivering improvements in environmental sustainability, resilience and supply chain integration.

“The strong focus on sustainability across CAFRE’s education provision is also equipping new entrants, and those already working within the agri-food industry with the knowledge and skills required to positively embrace the climate change agenda and build resilience.”

Mr Muir said he is focused on ensuring “longer term solutions” to prevent crises and preserve NI’s food security.

“As an example, I recently published the Northern Ireland Food Strategy Framework, which seeks to build environmentally sustainable and resilient food systems,” he said. “The Framework recognises the increased possibility of supply chain disruption due to the impacts of climate change.

“In combination, these actions will facilitate the adaptation of food and farming systems to become more resilient to changes and ensure the integral parts of the Northern Ireland food system work together to mitigate risk created by climate change along the food supply chain,” the minister concluded.