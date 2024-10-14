Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Receive Freedom of Ards and North Down

Mayor Alistair Cathcart in the NIFRS aerial platform. Picture: Ian Pedlow

ARDS and North Down Borough Council has awarded its highest honour – the Freedom of the Borough – to Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at a formal conferment ceremony in the City Hall, Bangor Castle, on Saturday past.

The event was attended by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Catherine Champion, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, local politicians and firefighters and officiated by Mayor Alistair Cathcart.

It paid tribute to NIFRS staff from all seven stations in Ards and North Down – both those in front line and administrative roles – for their dedication, bravery and service to duty.

It is only the fourth time the Freedom of the Borough has been awarded since Ards and North Down Borough Council was established in 2015, and only the 37th occasion since the first conferral in the area 94 years ago in 1930.

Mr Cathcart said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour that a council can bestow, and elected members were unanimous in deciding to recognise NIFRS in this way. Providing a service that touches the lives of so many of the residents in our borough, you could not be more deserving.”

He added: “It is hoped this honour goes some way to publicly recognise the outstanding work NIFRS does in Ards and North Down, and across Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Aidan Jennings, Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, officially received the award on behalf of NIFRS and said: “We are honoured to accept the Freedom of the Borough from Ards and North Down Borough Council who have recognised our commitment to serving our community.

“This success would not have been attained without the support and dedication of all our people. I know this accolade will be greatly appreciated by our people who play a crucial role in each of our seven stations across the borough.

“I especially want to acknowledge our firefighters and support employees who live and work locally, and also our control room operators, trainers, support technicians and headquarters employees, many of whom live within the borough, but work at other NIFRS locations. It’s as one team that NIFRS is able to provide our preparedness and response within the borough to ensure we keep our community safe.”

As part of the conferment, firefighters from local stations delivered a family fun afternoon at Bangor City Hall, which was attended by around 1,000 people.

There was specialist equipment on display and live demonstrations of firefighting skills. There were also opportunities for visitors to try firefighting activities for themselves. Local scouts who attended were able to earn their Fire Safety Badge, ensuring the key fire service messages of fire protection and prevention were shared throughout the event.

Mr Nesbitt was delighted to attend the conferment and said: “Well done on receiving this honour of the Freedom of the Borough of Ards and North Down. It is a prestigious award and serves to highlight the tremendous contribution the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service makes to the local community.

“On 7 October, NIFRS personnel were among the emergency crews who attended the scene of the school bus crash in Carrowdore. I know I speak for the entire community, particularly those children and families caught up in that distressing incident, in expressing my gratitude for the fast and efficient way in which they responded, and for their expertise and professionalism.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is an invaluable service that has served our community tirelessly, and it is with great respect and admiration that I commend the firefighters, past and present, for their unwavering dedication and bravery.

“Every day these remarkable individuals risk their lives to protect our communities, responding to fire emergencies, road traffic collisions, and providing critical support during times of crisis to help keep people safe. They carry out these duties to the highest standards of courage and professionalism that embodies the spirit of service above self.”