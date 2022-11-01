James Alexander's Jalex flock saw off stiff competition, with the hotly contended categories attracting a large number of entries from right across the UK and Ireland.

The Suffolk Sheep Society National Flock Competition was sponsored by Norbrook and judged by County Antrim breeder Alastair Gault (Forkins flock).

The Jalex flock also won the Brook Perpetual Challenge Cup (101+ Ewes). Jalex females will be heading to the Great Bonanza Sale this Saturday (5 November) at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

Jalex females heading to the Great Bonanza Sale this Saturday (5 November) which takes place at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. Image: Alfie Shaw

Winner of the W E Lloyd Cup (31 – 60 Ewes), meanwhile, was fellow Northern Ireland breeder, Dennis Taylor of the Ballynacannon flock.

Results in full:

Bristol Gold Cup

Overall Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)

Overall Reserve: James T Cannon, Wigtownshire (Redbrae Flock)

John Long Cup (16 – 30 Ewes)

Winner: James T Cannon, Wigtownshire (Redbrae Flock)

Jt Reserve: S Cobbald, Suffolk (Lavenham Flock) & T&A Mogford, Devon (Mogford Flock)

W E Lloyd Cup (31 – 60 Ewes)

Winner: Dennis Taylor, N Ireland, (Ballynacannon Flock)

Reserve: R H Goldie, Ayreshire (Harpercroft Flock)

Certificates of Merit: S Lorimer (Cadgerford), Glynis Morgan (Llangeview)

Keeble Cup (61 – 100 Ewes)

Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)

Reserve: R K Denby, Cumbria (Carnforth Flock)

Brook Perpetual Challenge Cup (101+ Ewes)

Winner: James Alexander, N Ireland (Jalex Flock)

Reserve: Hallam & Eggleston, Leicestershire (Seagrave Flock)

The Howard Peel Cup (Best Stud Rams)

Winner: P Poole (Salopian Flock)

Reserve: J A Lorimer (Cadgerford Flock)

Shearling Ram and Older

Winner: “Redbrae HRH” Owner J A Lorimer (Cadgerford Flock)

Reserve: “Redbrae Kenny” Owner G Morgan ( Llangeview Flock)

Ram Lamb

Winner: “Sportsman Golden Moments” Owner P Poole (Salopian Flock)

Reserve: “Mullaghboy Magee” Owner Jim Cannon (Redbrae Flock)

The Sainsbury Cup (Best Ewe Lambs)

Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)

Reserve: James T Cannon, Wigtownshire (Redbrae Flock)

The Bonnington Cup (Best Flock of Ewes)

Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)

Reserve: James Alexander, N Ireland (Jalex Flock)

Progeny Group

Winner: R H Goldie – ‘Strathbogie 24 Carat’

Reserve: T&A Mogford – ‘Stockton Last Chance’