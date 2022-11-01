Northern Ireland flock secures Reserve Best Flock of Suffolk Sheep in the UK as part of national competition
A Northern Ireland flock has been awarded Reserve Best Flock of Suffolk Ewes in the UK in this year’s Suffolk Sheep Society National Flock Competition.
James Alexander's Jalex flock saw off stiff competition, with the hotly contended categories attracting a large number of entries from right across the UK and Ireland.
The Suffolk Sheep Society National Flock Competition was sponsored by Norbrook and judged by County Antrim breeder Alastair Gault (Forkins flock).
The Jalex flock also won the Brook Perpetual Challenge Cup (101+ Ewes). Jalex females will be heading to the Great Bonanza Sale this Saturday (5 November) at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.
Most Popular
Winner of the W E Lloyd Cup (31 – 60 Ewes), meanwhile, was fellow Northern Ireland breeder, Dennis Taylor of the Ballynacannon flock.
Results in full:
Bristol Gold Cup
Overall Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)
Advertisement
Overall Reserve: James T Cannon, Wigtownshire (Redbrae Flock)
John Long Cup (16 – 30 Ewes)
Winner: James T Cannon, Wigtownshire (Redbrae Flock)
Jt Reserve: S Cobbald, Suffolk (Lavenham Flock) & T&A Mogford, Devon (Mogford Flock)
Advertisement
W E Lloyd Cup (31 – 60 Ewes)
Winner: Dennis Taylor, N Ireland, (Ballynacannon Flock)
Reserve: R H Goldie, Ayreshire (Harpercroft Flock)
Certificates of Merit: S Lorimer (Cadgerford), Glynis Morgan (Llangeview)
Advertisement
Keeble Cup (61 – 100 Ewes)
Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)
Reserve: R K Denby, Cumbria (Carnforth Flock)
Brook Perpetual Challenge Cup (101+ Ewes)
Advertisement
Winner: James Alexander, N Ireland (Jalex Flock)
Reserve: Hallam & Eggleston, Leicestershire (Seagrave Flock)
The Howard Peel Cup (Best Stud Rams)
Winner: P Poole (Salopian Flock)
Advertisement
Reserve: J A Lorimer (Cadgerford Flock)
Shearling Ram and Older
Winner: “Redbrae HRH” Owner J A Lorimer (Cadgerford Flock)
Reserve: “Redbrae Kenny” Owner G Morgan ( Llangeview Flock)
Advertisement
Ram Lamb
Winner: “Sportsman Golden Moments” Owner P Poole (Salopian Flock)
Reserve: “Mullaghboy Magee” Owner Jim Cannon (Redbrae Flock)
The Sainsbury Cup (Best Ewe Lambs)
Advertisement
Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)
Reserve: James T Cannon, Wigtownshire (Redbrae Flock)
The Bonnington Cup (Best Flock of Ewes)
Winner: Philip Poole, Shropshire, (Salopian Flock)
Advertisement
Reserve: James Alexander, N Ireland (Jalex Flock)
Progeny Group
Winner: R H Goldie – ‘Strathbogie 24 Carat’
Reserve: T&A Mogford – ‘Stockton Last Chance’
Advertisement