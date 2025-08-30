Northern Ireland gears up for Love Lamb Week 2025

The rich flavour, quality, and versatility of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) lamb will be in the spotlight from 1–7 September 2025 as the industry comes together to celebrate Love Lamb Week, a UK-wide campaign championing the best of British and Northern Irish lamb.

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), and ABP Linden are joining forces to promote the many benefits of lamb, from its sustainable production to its role in a balanced diet.

Colin Smith, LMC Chief Executive, said: “Love Lamb Week is about celebrating everything that makes Northern Ireland’s lamb exceptional, the dedication of our farmers, our high standards, and of course, the incredible flavour. This year LMC will once again be delivering a campaign across radio, press, and digital channels to encourage more people to enjoy lamb and shine a light on the hard work of the farmers that goes into producing it.”

As part of the week-long initiative, radio advertising will feature messages that highlight lamb’s flavour, versatility, and nutritional value. LMC social channels will showcase delicious recipes, cooking tips, and behind-the-scenes farming insights, designed to inspire consumers and strengthen the connection between producers and the public.

Keith Williamson , ABP, Campbell Tweed, UFU and Colin Smith LMC.

Lauren Patterson, LMC Head of Marketing and Communications, added: “With the valued support of UFU and ABP, we want this year’s campaign to give consumers a real insight into how NIFQA lamb is produced, and inspire them to make it a trusted favourite in their kitchens.

“We want to remind people that lamb is a delicious, easy-to-cook ingredient that works for every occasion, whether it is a quick family meal or something special for the weekend.”

Love Lamb Week also serves as an opportunity to showcase the high environmental and animal welfare standards behind NIFQA lamb production, reinforcing Northern Ireland’s position as a producer of world-class food.

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy, commented: “Love Lamb Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the dedication of our sheep farmers, who work tirelessly to produce top-quality lamb to world-leading standards. Their commitment results in a nutritious, local product packed with benefits like high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids, all delivered through a short, traceable supply chain that guarantees freshness and great taste.

“This week also shines a spotlight on what is involved in lamb production, as well as the vital role sheep farming plays in shaping and sustaining Northern Ireland’s landscape, supporting rural communities and boosting our local economy. Through engaging and informative social media content, we’re proud to highlight the value of our sector and the passion that drives it.”

Keith Williamson, ABP Linden, added: “We are delighted to be a key stakeholder in Love Lamb Week. The exciting line-up of planned promotional activity is designed to connect consumers with the great farm-to-fork story behind our produce. We only procure from Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured sheep farmers, whose outstanding credentials speak for themselves.”

For updates and inspiration, follow LMC on Facebook at LivestockandMeatCommissionNI, @LMCNI on X, or @Beefandlamb.ni on Instagram.