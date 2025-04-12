Northern Ireland Hereford breeder has a serious passion for food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Co Armagh is home to the newly established Lisbanoe Herd, which is the introduction of Andrew Dougan.

Though Andrew’s heart is in farming, his time is largely divided between the farm and his catering and deli business – Yellow Door – which he co-owns with his cousin Simon.

Andrew’s journey into cattle farming began over 20 years ago, when he first ventured into the world of Limousin cattle.

As the son of a farmer, Andrew was raised in an environment where agriculture was a key part of his life, and his early experiences with farming laid the foundation for his eventual return to the industry, albeit in a different capacity.

Andrew Dougan (left) divides his time between the farm and his catering business.

As his father has got older, it became clear that the demands of managing a high-energy breed was becoming more of a challenge, so Andrew began to look for a breed that was not only suitable for commercial farming but also easier to handle, with a quieter temperament.

His entrance into Herefords began around two and a half years ago, when he made the decision to purchase several pedigree Hereford cows, including three from Glenn Morton’s Nancy Herd, and so began the Lisbanoe herd.

The herd is currently operated on a commercial basis, but Andrew’s long-term goal is to improve and increase the pedigree quality of the cattle.

Currently, Andrew has 10 breeding cows in his Lisbanoe herd, but his goal is to gradually increase the herd size to between 15 and 20 females, along with their followers.

Despite the desire to expand the herd, Andrew has made it clear that he prefers to focus on maintaining a smaller herd while prioritising quality over quantity. His approach centres around producing high-quality cattle, particularly for his catering business, where his focus is on both sustainable farming practices and premium beef production.

One of the key components of Andrew’s operation is his monthly slaughtering schedule, with one animal being processed each month. All of Andrew’s males are slaughtered, ensuring that his focus remains on raising cattle that are suited for beef production rather than breeding. Whilst expanding his herd Andrew plans to maintain his focus on quality, for both breeding and eating purposes.

Passion for food

The catering business that Andrew runs has a rich history, having started in 1992 as a restaurant but later evolving into a deli and event catering operation.

Over the years, the business has adapted to meet the changing demands of the market, focusing on providing excellent food while embracing the growing importance of food provenance and local sourcing. The original restaurant was eventually sold, but the core values of the business, emphasising quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, remain firmly in place.

Over the years, the Northern Ireland food industry has undergone significant changes, with an increasing emphasis on the journey food takes from farm to plate.

As consumers become more food-savvy, there is a growing understanding of the importance of food miles and sourcing ingredients locally. Andrew’s catering business has kept pace with these trends, ensuring that all their offerings are made from fresh, local produce with clear traceability.

Avenues of expansion have opened, such as corporate catering, private events, and community-focused initiatives, allowing the business to maintain a strong presence in the local food scene while meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

This business has grown to serve a diverse range of high-profile clients, including prominent organisations such as Ulster Rugby and the International Convention Centre (ICC) Belfast. These partnerships highlight the reputation and quality of the service Andrew provides, as well as his ability to meet the demands of large-scale and high-profile events.

Being a strong advocate for the quality of the food produced in Northern Ireland, Andrew emphasises that farmers must take an active role in the ongoing food debate, especially in the context of growing consumer interest in where their food comes from and how it’s produced.

Farmers must be active participants in the conversation about food production, ensuring that the quality and authenticity of Northern Ireland’s produce are communicated effectively.

While farmers are deeply committed to their work, Andrew feels there is sometimes a lack of recognition of the ultimate purpose of the livestock they raise, which is to become food. This can create a barrier between farmers and the end consumer, making it harder for both groups to fully appreciate the journey that the food takes.

Passion for regenerative Herefords

While taste is undeniably important, it is only one aspect of what makes food truly sustainable. For his catering business and the broader food industry, the focus is not just on delivering flavourful meals, but also on ensuring that food production is ethically responsible and environmentally sustainable.

The good news, according to Andrew, is that Hereford beef meets all the requirements of today’s sustainable food market.

It not only provides a superior eating experience but also contributes to sustainable farming practices that benefit the environment and support local economies.

For Andrew, Hereford beef is much more than just delicious meat, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the full potential of every cut and create innovative dishes that truly showcase the flavour and quality of the beef.

Hereford beef is known for its marbling, tenderness, and succulent flavour, all of which make it a chef’s favourite. With the combination of quality and the 28-day aging process, his chefs are able to create innovative dishes that truly showcase the depth of flavour that Hereford beef has to offer.

As food sustainability becomes a central issue in the food industry, Hereford beef stands out as a solution that meets both consumer preferences and environmental needs.

It offers a product that not only satisfies taste buds but also aligns with the broader movement towards more responsible and sustainable food production.