Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association – BBQ & herds Competition Awards Evening 23rd August 2025

As NI Hereford Breed President, Glenn, along with his family, warmly welcomed breeders, friends, and supporters from across the region for a fantastic evening of celebration and community spirit. Guests were treated to an open evening herd walk, offering a great opportunity to view the Morton family’s Hereford cattle in a relaxed and sociable setting.

The weather was on their side, making for a perfect evening to enjoy the outstanding spread of food, which was enjoyed by all in attendance. Thanks must go to Dunbia who provided steaks and burgers for the evening. A variety of activities added to the fun, including stock judging, a guess the weight competition, and a raffle, with proceeds raised going to the family’s chosen charity, Keady First Responders, a very worthy local cause.

The awards for the herds competition were presented on the evening by Judge Eric Humphreys wife and politician Heather.

The association would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Morton Family for their hospitality and hard work in organising such a memorable evening. Events like this reflect the strong sense of community and shared passion for the breed that make the association so special.

The NIHBA 2025 herds competition attracted a bumper 25 herds for expert judge and breeder Mr Eric Humphreys from Newbliss Co Monaghan.

Split over two weeks Eric had the arduous task of judging the herds which were split into small, medium and large section, along with choosing heifer and bull calves for the autumn and spring accolades.

Eric commented on the overall quality of cattle on display and the hospitality he received from the NI breeders.

Claiming the Large herd section win was John and William McMordie’s Solpoll Herd. The herd consists of 50 breeding females, all showing the maternal traits the Hereford is famous for. Eric remarked he was looking for a cow that was of good size, colour and quality, decent udder and a thriving calf at foot, all of which the Solpoll herd possessed.

Alan Shaw, who’s Benburb Herd moved this year into the large herd section came second, Eric was impressed with the consistency of youngstock coming through in this relatively new herd formed in 2019 which reflected in his individual wins in the heifer and bull calves section. Third place went to MH Farms Ringdufferin Herd, Eric commented he could see the dedication and hard work Stockman Keith Marshall put in, Keith’s choice of stock bulls impressed Mr Humphreys along with the first crop of calves off him which resulted in him being awarded Best Stock bull in the competition.

The medium herd section was won by Mark and Lawrence Moore’s Annaghbeg herd from Co Tyrone.

The well established herd took Eric’s eye with its functional cows, breeding bulls that meet the demand of the market and younstock that will cement the family’s breeding for the years to come. For the second year in a row Glenn and Tracey Morton’s Nancy herd took second place, Glenn the NIHBA president who hosted the BBQ and Prize giving evening are no stranger to success securing an overall win in previous years. Third place went to John Taggart and family who run their Carneyhill herd in Carrodore Co Down. Eric was impressed with the quality of the herd shown to him by John and grand daughter Holly on the day.

The largest number of entries where in the small section which was won by Stephen Baxter’s Umgola Herd for Co Armagh, this is the second year in a row Stephen has secured the victory proving consistency in his choice of breeding within a smaller herd is the key to success. Young breeder Kessiagh Shaw and her Derryfubble herd took a very impressive second place, her pick of foundation females and breeding choices have paid dividends and can be seen coming through in her youngstock, for such a young breeder with great stock management she was a worthy contender. Third place went to Robin Irvine’s Graceland herd, with over 40 years breeding background his quality females impressed Eric on the day.

Overall Herd went the John and William McMordie, the Solpoll herd now breeding Herefords for over 70 years which is holding its first production sale in September will go on to represent NI in the overall UK competition later this month, reserve overall went to Stephen Baxters Umgola Herd.

The individual younstock awards proved most difficult for Eric, he commented judging animals from different herds against each other and them not standing in a show ring was no easy task.

Taking the best Autumn bull award was Ciara Fitzpatricks Moyadd 1 Challenger. His dam Alderoak 1 Jane 26th placed second in her class at the 2023 National show in Clogher and his sire Richmount 1 Tomac bred the junior, female and reserve supreme champion of this years National show as well as the champion at Newry show 2025 and reserve champion at Saintfield 2025.

Best Autumn Heifer Calf Award went to Stephen Cherrys Ballypallady 1 Calamity Jane, her mother Ballypallady 1 Wizzbit was reserve supreme Champion and overall Female Champion at RUAS Balmoral 2024 as a heifer, Wizzbit with Calamity Jane at foot won Champion at Antrim Show 2025. September born Calmaity Jane won her own classes at Antrim, first and reserve overall Female Champion at the NIHBA National show in Omagh in her own right as a calf.

Spring Bull calf winner went to Alan Shaws Benburb 1 Chester. From a successful line his Dam Benburb 1 Alice 5th was Res Senior Female Champion at the NIHBA calf show in 2021, Chester is half brother to Benburb 1 Alison 8th who was Champion Female at the NIHBA calf show 2023

Chester’s Sire Sessiagh1 Super Duty ET is son of Remitall Super Duty who has been the keystone in many pedigrees.

Spring Heifer Calf winner again from Alan Shaw went to Benburb 1 Chelsea. The February born calf’s Dam Benburb 1 Anna is progeny of Sky High Take A Chance and Appel 1 Savannah. Chelsea’s Sire Sessagh1 Super Duty is a proven match in Alan’s breeding program.

Judges choice which Eric had free reign to choose an animal of any age went to Alan’s Benburb 1 Alison 2nd, claiming Junior Champion Balmoral 2025, Hereford Champion Armagh 2025 she caught his eye when he stepped into the field. Her dam Benburb 1 Alison 1st is a Moorside 1 Panda daughter with her Sire Benburb 1 Alan a Northern Star son. Benburb 1 Alan was Res Male Champion calf show 2023.

Overall Stock Bull went to MH Farms Carrowboy 1 Perfect, imported from Southern Ireland the 2022 Fabb 1 Northern Star son’s first crop of calves impressed Eric, the bull himself has been successful this year on the show circuit taking Champion at Saintfield show along with first placings at Newry, Clogher and Lurgan.

Herds Competition Results 2025

Best autumn Bull Calf

1. Moyadd 1 Challenger – C. Fitzpatrick

2. Benburb 1 Caleb – A. Shaw

3. Richmond 1 Cracker – B. Graham

Best Autumn Heifer Calf

1. Ballypallady 1 Calamity Jane – S. Cherry

2. Solpol 1 Starlet C2 – J & W McMordie

3. Benburb 1 Alice 14th – A. Shaw

Best Spring Bull Calf

1. Benburb 1 Chester – A. Shaw

2. Kinnego 1 Caleb – C. Kerr

3. Solpol 1 Casino – J & W McMordie

Best Spring Heifer Calf

1. Benburb 1 Chelsea – A. Shaw

2. Moyadd 1 Champagne – C. Fitzpatrick

3. Solpol 1 Starlet C15 – J & W McMordie

Best Stock Bull

1. Carowboy 1 Perfect – K. Marshall

2. Glenside Trillick – R. Pogue

3. Kingslee 1 Victorious – T. Andrews

Small Herd

1. Umgola – S. Baxter

2. Derryfubble – K. Shaw

3. Graceland – R. Irvine

Medium Herd

1. Annaghbeg – M. Moore

2. Nancy – G. Morton

3. Carney Hill – J. Taggart

Large Herd

1. Solpol – J & W McMordie

2. Benburb – A. Shaw

3. Ringdufferin – K. Marshall

Overall

Winner: Solpol – J& W McMordie

Reserve: Umgola – S. Baxter

Judge’s Choice: Benburb 1 Allison 2nd​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 . Best stock bull won by Keith Marshall (MH Farms) along with President Glenn Morton Left, judge Eric Humphreys, Trevor Andrews 3rd and Raymond Pogue 2nd Best stock bull won by Keith Marshall (MH Farms) along with President Glenn Morton Left, judge Eric Humphreys, Trevor Andrews 3rd and Raymond Pogue 2nd Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Best Spring born bull and heifer won by Alan Shaw centre with Judge Eric Humphreys Left, Heather Humphreys centre and John McMordie 2nd place Best Spring born bull and heifer won by Alan Shaw centre with Judge Eric Humphreys Left, Heather Humphreys centre and John McMordie 2nd place Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Best Autumn Heifer calf won by Stephen Cherry along with judge Eric Humphreys left, Alan Shaw 3rd place, Heather Humphreys, John McMordie 2nd and President Glenn Morton right. Best Autumn Heifer calf won by Stephen Cherry along with judge Eric Humphreys left, Alan Shaw 3rd place, Heather Humphreys, John McMordie 2nd and President Glenn Morton right. Photo: freelance Photo Sales