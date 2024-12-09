Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association celebrate success at annual dinner and awards

Friday 25 October saw over 50 Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders come together for their annual dinner and awards evening.

This year the event was held at The Kingfisher Country Estate in Templepatrick, in the same county as the annual national show which was held in Antrim back in July. Following a delicious three-course meal, the evening progressed with a presentation from Colin Smith, Chief Executive of LMC.

Colin previously headed up the commission’s industry development team and was appointed to the role of chief executive on 19 February.

Prior to this appointment, Colin acted as interim chief executive for over four months, following the departure of his predecessor.

The Mcmordie family, William, Victoria and John collecting the Cuddy Cup for overall Herds competition winners. (Pic: Freelance)

For over a decade Colin has worked at the heart of the commission’s business activities. With vast experience of working within the agriculture industry, and an in-depth understanding of the commission’s portfolio of work, Colin’s expertise will be invaluable in leading the commission in the delivery of its wide-ranging business activities.

On the evening, Colin demonstrated how LMC works alongside the farming sector and the key role it plays.

After the presentation Colin’s wife took to the floor to present the silverware to winners for the season. This year the association had the pleasure of attending Antrim Agricultural Show to hold their national show with the top spot of supreme champion going to Greer Watson and Family with Barnburn 1 Nolana with calf at foot.

She lifted the Newsletter Rose bowl for champion and also the Robert Clarke Cup for best polled animal exhibitor bred.

Greer and Andrea Watson Supreme champion at the National Show Antrim and reserve overall Female and polled female of the year for Barnburn 1 Nolana. (Pic: Freelance)

The Kinnego herd from Lurgan, headed by Ciaran Kerr, had a successful trip taking the Ralston Cup with Kinnego 1 Ann for best heifer Exhibitor bred along with the Barron Cup for junior female.

Ciaran then teamed her up with Kinnego 1 Amazon to lift the Ulster Bank Progeny Pairs Cup.

John and William McMordie’s Solpoll 1 Amber B2 ruled the junior section and was awarded the NIHBA Cup for the Calf Champion.

Other winners on the day included John Taggart’s Carneyhill herd taking the Clow Cup for exhibitor bred group of three and Alan Shaw of Benburb obtaining the most points at the National Show collecting the Robinson O’Kane Cup.

Ethan Carey-small, winner of the supreme Bull calf at the NIHBA calf show. (Pic: Freelance)

Gary Andrews dominated the youth section at the National and received the Stock Persons Shield for best under 18. Gary also caught the judge’s eye at the association’s well-supported calf show the previous November, winning the Christie Cup for best young handler on the day.

Local breeder to the Dungannon Calf Show, Alan Shaw, Benburb, took the overall female spot with his flashy and correct Benburb 1 Alice 8th at the United feeds sponsored event collecting the Kerridge Cup, whilst the MccCaffrey Cup for champion bull calf went to Ethan Carey-Small from Randalstown with a super young bull Drumshanbo 1 Allison.

Norman McMordie was tapped out supreme to lift the Wenlock Cup for February Sale Champion at Dungannon with Riverdale 1 Whizzkid and subsequent April sale saw Mark Moore’s Annaghbeg Koala taking home the Omagh Mart Cup for overall champion.

For the second year in a row Robin Irvine claimed the Haven Cup in recognition of Blakesly 1 Nobility being awarded sire of the year.

Ciaran and Shona Kerr Kinnego herd with their awards which included Overall Bull of the year and Polled Bull of the year for Kinnego 1 Amazon and progeny pair to name but a few. (Pic: Freelance)

Balmoral Show was a successful week for the Andrews family.

Trevor’s senior stock bull, Kinglee 1 Victorious, lifted the supreme title getting the Sydney Mawhinney Cup for his efforts. Trevor’s Mountview herd, based outside Larne, also claimed the FW McMordie Cup for junior champion with Homebred Mountview 1 Nirvana under Judge James Ludgate. Coming to the floor to collect the Cuddy Cup, the Solpoll herd shone in the herds competition back in August and earned the overall herd winner after winning the large section under the expert eye of Judge Coote Geelan. Kinnego 1 Amazon from Ciaran Kerr topped the Bull of the Year and polled bull section for summer shows, taking home the Robert Haire Cup. Young Amazon was supreme champion in Omagh and never out of the rosettes all season.

A tie for reserve overall male and reserve polled male went to Kinglee 1 Victorious from Trevor Andrews and Carneyhill 1 Alberto from John Taggart. Victorious on his two outings, Carneyhill 1 Alberto constantly ranked throughout the year.

Raymond Pogue from Benburb lifted the horned bull of the year TT Simpson Cup with Glenside Trillick after a final win at Clogher valley Show. Reserve went to the Morton’s Nancy Volvo who has since been exported to a show herd in England for pastures new after being spotted on the circuit. Ciara Fitzpatrick’s Moyadd 1 Winnie won Newry and Castlewellan with reserves in Armagh and Clogher to secure overall female and polled female of the year, adding the Mountstewart Cup and HW Coates Cup to her collection.

This young Co Down breeder has shown what hard work and dedication can achieve within a short space of time. Greer Watson’s National success helped him secure the overall reserve and polled female of the year with Barburn 1 Nolana the cow and calf duo. Tracey and Glenn Morton’s female Nancy Imogen took the title of horned female of the year with Nancy Lucy reserve. New breeders to the circuit Ryan and Russell Kelly from Drumahoe where awarded the novice award with their win at Armagh and constant placings throughout the season. Glassware for individual summer shows included Trevor Andrews for Balmoral, Ryan Kelly for Armagh and Limavady, John Taggart and family for Saintfield, Thomas Nevin for Ballymena, Ciara Fitzpatrick for Newry and Castlewellan, Greer Watson for Armagh and the National Show and Raymond Pogue for Clogher Valley. The NIHBA would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to support the shows and events throughout the year and have already began planning for the 2025 season.