Northern Ireland hill farm extending to around 480 acres goes on the market

The three-bed detached bungalow farmhouse and hill farm is located on the Tullagherin Road, Plumbridge, Omagh.

The farm extends to circa 481.63 acres, including 39 acres of grazing and grass land, together with a three bedroom bungalow and several yards containing a range of sheds and traditional farm buildings.

It is situated in a scenic and picturesque setting overlooking the Glenelly Valley and across to the unspoilt spectacular Sperrin Mountains.

The attractive stock rearing unit comprises of a single block which extends to 481.64 acres of productive hill grazing, including 38 acres which are currently used for grazing and silage.

The yards are accessible from the Tullagherin Road and are in close proximity to the farmhouse.

Opposite the dwelling house there is a yard with several traditional stone buildings with corrugated iron roofs, in need of some remedial work.

Just past the property, on the corner, there is a three-bay round roofed shed with lean-to attached.

A second yard on the corner has several traditional stone farm buildings and a two-bay round roofed shed and there is an additional two-bay round roofed shed slightly further along the Tullagherin Road.

There may be the possibility of potential for conservation or renewable energy opportunities.

The house itself is a detached bungalow with garage, oil fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows and front door.

There is a garden to the front and rear and a tarred driveway.

It is conveniently situated between the towns of Strabane (eight miles), Newtownstewart (4.5 miles) and Omagh (12.5 miles) and is in a private and peaceful setting with scenic and far-reaching views across the Glenelly Valley and to the spectacular Sperrins.

It is offered to the market by J. Boggs Estate Agents (trading under Alexander Gourley Ltd.). For more information on this farm, email [email protected] or Tel. 028 7188 3504.