Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders launch 'Workshop Day'

Kicking off at 11am, the event will be hosted by the Paul family, Slatabogie Holsteins, 9 Curragh Road, Maghera, BT46 5ER.

Holstein Young Breeders is open to anyone up to the age of 26 and all current and potential members are invited along to, what is set to be, an educational and beneficial day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will focus on all aspects of calf selection and heifer rearing/feeding, right up to clipping and showmanship.

Alan, Leanne, Cody, Jamie, Dylan and Arianna Paul look forward to welcoming the Holstein Young Breeders to SLatabogie Holsteins for the Workshop Day.

The club are very fortunate and grateful to have secured the support of Fane Valley Feeds for the event.

Stephen Lavery, Sales Manager, said: “We are delighted to commence a support partnership with HYB and, in particular, their Workshop Day. We look forward to building on this partnership moving forward as we support the future farmers and future generation within the NI agri sector.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members will also have a chance on the day to secure some new items of club clothing, which have been generously sponsored by Fane Valley Feeds also.

The club are indebted to the Paul family for the kind permission to hold the event at their farm.

Club Co -Coordinator, Jessica Hall, Nutts Corner met with Stephen Lavery, Sales Manager Fane Valley Feeds ahead of the event with young HYB member Maisie Wallace, Nutts Corner.

Lunch will be provided for all members who attend, however, attendance must be registered in advance with club co-ordinator, Jessica Hall, on 07910355042. The deadline for registration is Monday 3 April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica commented: “This will be a great day that will set our members up for success in the show ring.

“We had great success at the National Weekend Rally last year, in the clipping and showmanship competitions, and this event is all about nurturing the next generation to ensure that the Northern Ireland club remains firmly at the top. Thanks must also go to Fane Valley Feeds for their kind sponsorship – without the support, events like this would not be possible.”

Leading the workshops on the day will be past HYB members who will be sharing knowledge and tips with members.