The three-day event will see members from clubs from every corner of the UK come together and compete in a number of different competitions, as well as herd tours and team building activities.

Each year the event is hosted by a different club, with the South Eastern HYB club welcoming members to Somerset for the 2023 event. Northern Ireland HYB last hosted the event in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members will compete in stock judging and linear assessment competitions on the Saturday, whilst the Sunday features the hotly contested ‘Field to Foto’ competition – which sees members in teams of five prepare a calf from “the field” right through to the show ring, clipping, washing and taking a professional photograph.

Members who gained first place in their respective sections of the stock judging received a leather halter from Electromech Agri, pictured l-r are Scott Armstrong, Electromech Agri, Andrew Patton, NI HYB Coordinator, John Mclean, Bushmills, Jack King, Ballymena, David Hamilton, Bangor and Gary Mclean, Director Electromech Agri. Image: Northern Ireland HYB

In 2022, the Northern Ireland club rose to the top of both the ‘Field to Foto’ A and B sections, with Mark Henry, Stranocum, winning the National Clipping Competition.

Each club puts forward two members in each age group for the national judging competitions. These two competitors are decided as a result of the qualifiers which were held earlier in the year, with the competitors’ top two scores from three events being taken for their total.

The judging events were kindly hosted by the Henry Family, Stranocum, the Gordon Family, Annalong and the Reid family, Drumbo and were generously sponsored by Electromech Agri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a bumper turn out at the events this year, which saw some tough competition in order to acquire a place at the coveted National finals, which take place at Davlea Holsteins by kind permission of the Davies family, Illminster, Somerset on the Saturday of the Weekend Rally event.

Members of the judging team heading to National Competitions day in Somerset next weekend, with Scott Armstrong and Gary Mclean, Electromech Agri. Image: Northern Ireland HYB

The Davlea herd won the UK Premier Herd Competition in 2021.

The qualifying team for the stock judging competition is: Junior section –David Hamilton, Bangor and Isabella Gregg, Glarryford.

Intermediate section – Jack King, Ballymena and Isaac Moore, Newtownards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior Section – Robert Stewart, Portaferry and John Mclean, Bushmills.

Members of Northern Irelands Field to Foto A team won at last year's event and will be hoping to retain the title this year. Image: Northern Ireland HYB

The linear assessment qualifiers for the junior section are Jack Orr, Ballymena and David Hamilton, Bangor, with Jack King, Ballymena, and James Gregg, Glarryford representing the club in the intermediate section.

Robert Stewart, Portaferry and Matthew Mclean, Bushmills qualified for the senior section.

Club Coordinator, Andrew Patton, Newtownards, commented: “We have a great team of qualifying members heading across the water next weekend who we hope will stand a great chance of bringing home the silverware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is very encouraging to see such a great turn out at the events this year and we must also thank all the parents who bring the young members to these qualifying heats, that make them so successful.

“We are also indebted to Electromech Agri for providing much needed sponsorship for the events this year as well as a prize for the winner of each section”.

All in all, there are 27 members representing the Northern Ireland club at the Weekend Rally next weekend and the club wish their members all the best for the competitions. Keep an eye on the social media pages next weekend for all the results.

Following the Weekend Rally, Friday 25th August will see the AHV 20th Northern Ireland Multibreed Calf Show.

Entries are now open and more information can be obtained from John Mclean, secretary, on 07734370489 or by checking out Northern Ireland HYB on Facebook.