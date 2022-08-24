Northern Ireland HYB take the National weekend rally by storm

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the first Weekend Rally held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic and what a success it was for the Northern Ireland contingent.

On the Saturday, members competed in the National Competitions Day. This sees the members who qualified in the stock judging and linear assessment heats compete at the national level against members from clubs from throughout Scotland, Wales and England. The annual competitions day was hosted by Belaw Farming, Northallerton. The stock judging competition was up first and the six qualifying members each judged three classes, heifer in milk, junior cow and senior cow before giving reasons on a class assigned to each age group. The linear assessment competition kicked off in the afternoon with six members each doing a full assessment of four cows.

Throughout the day there was a number of side activities for members to do in the sweltering heat, such as goat judging, quizzes, pitch the sheaf, digger driving and even Yorkshire pudding judging! There was also a hotly contested ‘it’s a knockout’ competition of which the Northern Ireland members had three teams compete in.

Members of the stockjudging team who were placed 2nd overall team, are presented certificates by Holstein UK President John Jameson and Lizzie Bradley, Semex - sponsor

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Results were then announced late afternoon for the stock judging and linear assessment. The Northern Ireland team featured across all sections of the results which were;

LINEAR ASSESSMENT

Ben Reid, Drumbo – 3rd placed Junior, joined by Jack Orr, Ballymena to achieve 4th placed Junior team

Robert Stewart, Portaferry – 3rd placed Senior, joined by John McLean, Bushmills to be placed 3rd overall senior team

Ben Reid, Drumbo, was the 3rd placed junior overall, Pictured with John Jameson Holstein UK President and Lizzie Bradley, sponsor

STOCK JUDGING

Max Watson, Coleraine – 3rd placed Junior

James Patton, Carrowdore - 3rd placed Intermediate

The stock judging team consisting of Max Watson, Coleraine, David Hamilton, Bangor, James Patton, Carrowdore, Harry Orr, Ballymena, Matthew and John McLean, Bushmills went on to place second in the overall judging team in the UK at the National event.

The qualifying members of the stock judging and linear assessment teams.

Sunday then saw the annual ‘Field-2-Foto’ competition. This is where members are presented with a calf where they have to prepare it from the ‘field’ to the show ring – before taking a professional photograph. Each club is eligible to enter two teams, an A team and a B team for this hotly contested competition.

It is safe to say that the Northern Ireland members stole the show at this year’s event winning both sections of the competition.

The A team consisted of Mark Henry, Stranocum, Harry Orr, Ballymena, Leah Steele, Crumlin, James Patton, Carrowdore and Lauren Henry, Stranocum. The event saw 20 different A teams compete from every corner of the UK.

The B team saw John Mclean, Bushmills, Max Watson, Coleraine, Jack Orr, Ballymena, John Hamilton, Bangor and Tom McKnight, Lisburn take part.

Leah Steele, Crumlin and James Patton, Carrowdore get stuck in to the A team Washing element of the 'Field-2-Foto' event

Individual ‘Field-2-Foto’ results were:

A Team

National Clipping Competition – 1st place Mark Henry with Harry Orr

Washing – 4th place Leah Steele and James Patton

Showmanship – 1st place Lauren Henry

Photography Competition – 1st placed team

Members of the A team being presented with the winning cup and certificates with John Jameson, Holstein UK President and Lizzie Bradley, sponsor

B Team

Clipping Competition – 1st place John McLean with Max Watson

Washing – 3rd place Jack Orr and John Hamilton

Showmanship – 2nd place Tom McKnight

Photography Competition – 1st placed team.

The results were also given out for the side competitions on the previous day, which saw Robert Stewart, Portaferry walk away with a first place in the pitching of the sheaf competition.

All in all, a great weekend was had by all members that attended and the return to normality was very much welcomed. The Northern Ireland Team did their club extremely proud and walked away with the best set of results the club has seen in a number of years and credit is very much due to every member who attended representing the Northern Ireland club to a high standard. Thanks also go to Holstein UK and members of the organising committee of the North East HYB for putting on and hosting a great weekend for all members to enjoy. Members of Northern Ireland HYB are already raring to get back next year to defend their top titles.

Members of the B team being presented with the winning cup and certificates with John Jameson, Holstein UK President and Lizzie Bradley, sponsor

Mark Henry, Stranocum assisted by Harry Orr, Ballymena won the National Clipping Competiton