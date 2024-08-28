Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

George and Lee-Ann Calwell and their family of Daisylane Lleyns hosted the N I Lleyn Sheep Breeders Club open day at their farm in Ballyreagh near Clough, Ballymena.

On arrival everyone was served tea, coffee and shortbread, giving everyone a chance to meet up and walk around the shed and view the pens of Lleyn sheep which was the start of a very informative day on the Lleyn Breed.

Secretary of the club, Aidan McConville, welcomed everyone to the open day and handed over to George who farms 55 acres and runs a pure bred flock of Lleyns.

George explained that he was interested in finding an easily managed breed of sheep that would help with grass management on the farm and be profitable.

The Calwell family, Thomas, Lee-Ann, George, Betty, Austin and Evie. (Pic: Freelance)

After hearing about the attributes of the Lleyn breed, George had no hesitation in forming his foundation flock in 2014, Daisylane Lleyns Flock 2725.

During the farm tour of the various stages from ewe lambs, shearling ewes, aged ewes, shearling rams and stock ram there was a keen interest from both experienced and potential breeders as George explained the attributes that attracted him to be confident in choosing the Lleyn breed.

He found the Lleyn ewes to be great mothers with plenty of milk and that their lambs are lively and quick to get onto their feet and suck resulting in thriving lambs. The other traits of hardiness, longevity, low maintenance, productivity, adaptability and breeding your own replacements are very much a plus factor for George.

On return from the farm tour everyone enjoyed a barbecue and salads served by Lee-Ann, family and friends, which was very much appreciated by all.

Ewe lambs. (Pic: Freelance)

With everybody fed and watered, the results were announced for the various competitions.

The winners were: stock judging, Mark McCullough; guess the weight of the lambs, Tom Wylie.

George donated a ewe lamb for a draw which was won by Charles Kennedy who has asked George to take the lamb to the upcoming Lleyn Society Sale at Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday 7 September to be sold in aid of the charity Chest, Heart and Stroke.

The day concluded with a raffle and George thanked all the local businesses and members who donated prizes and for everyone attending the open day. Vice-chair, Jayne Kennedy, on behalf of the NI Lleyn Breeders Club, thanked George, Lee-Ann, Thomas, Evie and George’s parents Austin and Betty for the their hospitality and organising a very enjoyable and successful open day, and congratulated the Calwell family on the quality of their sheep, promoting the Lleyn Breed and it was evident on the farm walk how the Lleyn breed is a winner for George.

Shearling rams.(Pic: Freelance)

She also congratulated Austin and Betty who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Jayne also reminded everyone of the next event not to be missed, the annual Lleyn Society Pedigree Sheep Sale on Saturday 7 September 2024 at Ballymena Livestock Market. The show gets underway at 10am with the sale commencing at 12noon.

Females and rams are eligible for direct export.

In the words of George: “You have to try this breed to believe it.”