Northern Ireland pig sector at breaking point - ‘Our producers are on their knees’

The impact locally of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed pig producers to breaking point, after months of enduring low prices and rising input costs.

The UFU is calling on retailers to deliver a fair pig meat price increase, with immediate effect, in a bid to save the sector.

UFU president, Victor Chestnutt, commented: “Our pig producers are on their knees.

“They’ve never experienced such financial difficulty like they are right now – its gut wrenching.

“They’ve been enduring serious losses for months due to market volatility and increasing production costs, struggling to keep their head above water, and now, Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine has resulted in the price of raw materials going through the roof.

“Unless the price of pig meat increases, the demise of the pig sector is inevitable.

“Pig producers across the country will be put out of business.

“They simply cannot keep up with the eyewatering price increases any longer.”

Mr Chestnutt said the UK pork industry has been delivering a sustainable protein source for consumers for decades.

“A high-quality product that is Red Tractor assured, produced to world leading environmental and animal welfare standards,” he added.

“If our pig sector crumbles, the consumer will be at a major loss too.

“Our local food security will take a massive hit.

“It will impact rural communities and the Northern Ireland economy.

“To ensure the industry survives, and our food security is protected, retailers must deliver an immediate increase in prices paid.

“It may not be pleasing for the consumer, but the reality is, we need our pig sector now more than ever and this is the only way to sustain it during these difficult times.