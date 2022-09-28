Northern Ireland ploughmen enjoy World Championship success in Co Laois

The prestigious event was held in Ratheniska, County Laois, and attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators.

David Wright, Loup Ploughing Society, competed in the Reversible Class and came second on the first day, third on the second day and placed second overall.

Meanwhile, Andrew Gill from Listooder Ploughing Society, came second on the first day, sixth on the second day and fourth overall.

NI team Pictured on day one of the World Ploughing Championships.

David and Andrew ploughed against competitors from 25 countries in the World Championships - a testament to the very high standard of ploughing in Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the championships, Andrew said it would be a “huge privilege” to represent his country.

Praising the men, Adrian Jamison, chairman of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association and Northern Ireland World Board Member, said: “We are delighted with the results from these NIPA ploughmen and congratulated the team, including Rodney Crawford who did a fantastic job of coach and judge.

“To the World Champions, John Whelan, Co Wexford and Eamon Tracey, Co Carlow, we give our congratulations and hope for a good turnout when the event is held in Latvia in 2023.”

David Wright (seated left), Loup Ploughing Society, pictured with the runner up prize for Reversible at the World Ploughing Championships with his proud father Don (seated right), Patron of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association. Back from left Adrian Jamison, NIPA Chairman and WPO NI member; Andrew Gill, Listooder Ploughing Society, who was a silver medal winner in the Conventional Class, Day 1 and Rodney Crawford, NI Coach and Judge.

The next event will be the Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships, which will be held on Friday 7 October and Saturday 8 October at Lany Road in Moira.

More information can be found at niploughing.com or at facebook.com/niploughing

First day results at the World Ploughing Championships - from left, (Reversible) Marco Angst, Switzerland, third; John Whelan, ROI, first; David Wright, NI, second; Andrew Gill, NI, second; Eamon Tracey, ROI, first and Stefan Steiner, Austria, third.

Podium winners from left David Wright, NI second; John Whelan, ROI, first and Igor Pate, Slovenia, third, pictured at the Gala night of the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois