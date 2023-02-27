Northern Ireland road users urged to be 'extra careful and prepared for potential delays' ahead of planned industrial action
The Department for Infrastructure has urged road users to be ‘extra careful’ and to be prepared for potential delays in the event of unforeseen incidents ahead of planned industrial action by members of the GMB and Unite unions.
The strike action, by industrial staff who work on the roads network, is due to commence today (Monday 27 February).
As a result of this industrial action, there will be a reduced level of the essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This will affect many of the road maintenance functions that, as road users, we largely take for granted including:
- Delivery of the winter service, which includes gritting the road network
- Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Repair of serious defects, such as manhole collapse or potholes
- Gully clearing and cleansing
A spokesperson commented: “While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and DfI would, therefore, ask all road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys.
“The department continues to work with the Department of Finance and the unions involved to try and resolve the issues around pay.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Members of the public should continue to report defects on the road network via NI Direct: Problems with roads and streets | nidirect