News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Northern Ireland road users urged to be 'extra careful and prepared for potential delays' ahead of planned industrial action

The Department for Infrastructure has urged road users to be ‘extra careful’ and to be prepared for potential delays in the event of unforeseen incidents ahead of planned industrial action by members of the GMB and Unite unions.

By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The strike action, by industrial staff who work on the roads network, is due to commence today (Monday 27 February).

As a result of this industrial action, there will be a reduced level of the essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.

This will affect many of the road maintenance functions that, as road users, we largely take for granted including:

The strike action, by industrial staff who work on the roads network, is due to commence today, Monday 27 February.
Most Popular

- Delivery of the winter service, which includes gritting the road network

- Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris

- Repair of serious defects, such as manhole collapse or potholes

- Gully clearing and cleansing

A spokesperson commented: “While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and DfI would, therefore, ask all road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys.

“The department continues to work with the Department of Finance and the unions involved to try and resolve the issues around pay.”

Members of the public should continue to report defects on the road network via NI Direct: Problems with roads and streets | nidirect

Read More
Nurses suspend RCN strikes as Government officials enter ‘formal’ and ‘immediate...
Northern IrelandGMBUnite