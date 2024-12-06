Northern Ireland snacks industry enjoys ‘wicked’ evening with Butterkist

Ricky Watts (left) and John Baxter of KP Snacks (NI) hosted more than 120 guests and family members from the Northern Ireland snacks industry at an exclusive cinema screening of the blockbuster movie Wicked, courtesy of the UK’s best-selling popcorn brand Butterkist. To celebrate the brand’s partnership with the Wicked movie, Butterkist is running an on-pack promotion across all its Wicked-themed packs until December 31, giving Northern Ireland consumers a chance to win a stay in a luxury London hotel, a potion-making experience, a makeover, a shopping spree worth £200 and a wizard-themed afternoon tea. Local retailers can also win one of 35 TV tech bundles as part of an incentive that also runs until the end of the year

Guests from the Northern Ireland snacks industry and their families gathered in Belfast this week for an exclusive cinema screening of Universal Pictures’ blockbuster movie Wicked, courtesy of the UK’s best-selling popcorn brand Butterkist.

More than 120 invitees attended the private event at Cineworld, organised by Butterkist owners KP Snacks (NI), to enjoy the year’s biggest family movie, which is currently on release at cinemas nationwide.

To celebrate the release of the Wicked movie, which brings the stage musical phenomenon to life on the big screen, brand partner Butterkist is running an on-pack promotion across all its Wicked-themed packs until December 31, giving Northern Ireland consumers a chance to win a “Thrillifying adventure to London”.

Five prizes are up for grabs including a stay in a luxury London hotel, a potion-making experience, a makeover, a shopping spree worth £200 and a wizard-themed afternoon tea.

Starring award-winning actor Cynthia Erivo and Grammy-winning global superstar Ariana Grande, Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz, following the journey of two friends who meet in the fantastical Land of Oz and the extraordinary adventures that would ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Ricky Watts, business account manager (NI) for KP Snacks in Northern Ireland, said: “Both iconic in their own right, we are delighted to be bringing together the UK’s favourite and most recognisable popcorn brand with the year’s most hotly anticipated film.

“By partnering with Wicked, Butterkist will reignite and reinforce the long-established association between popcorn and movies, increasing our brand relevance and penetration, and driving shoppers to the category on the back of the excitement around the release of the movie.”

KP Snacks is also supporting retailers with a new incentive that runs until December 31. Retailers will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of 35 TV tech bundles when they buy cases of all four Butterkist £1.25 PMPs featuring the Wicked on-pack promotion.

“With our on-pack promotion for consumers and an exciting incentive for retailers, we are well-positioned to generate new demand and drive engagement,” added Ricky Watts.

“The Popcorn category in the UK is worth nearly £160m and has significant growth potential due to its strong credentials within popular culture and its perception as a more permissible snack at a time when consumers are increasingly health-conscious.

“As the UK’s number one popcorn brand, Butterkist is synonymous with great entertainment, delivering fun and flavour, and performing particularly well within at-home sharing occasions,” he concluded.