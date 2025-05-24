Northern Ireland weekly market report: 19 May 2025

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19 May 2025

Grains

UK feed wheat futures (Nov-25)

Northern Ireland weekly market report 19 May 2025

Nov-25 futures gained last week (Friday–Friday), though remained just below the 20-day moving average. A relative strength index (RSI) at 42, up from 32 the previous week, suggests prices could find some relative stability.

Market drivers

UK feed wheat futures (Nov-25) increased by £2.15/t (1.2%) last week (9–16 May), closing at £181.35/t on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domestic prices followed global markets, with Chicago wheat and Paris milling wheat futures (Dec-25) rising by 0.5% and 1.3% respectively.

Last week, increased purchasing activity by wheat importers and concerns about weather risks supported global wheat futures prices. However, favourable conditions in the US capped gains. Attention is now turning to northern Europe, where dry conditions could have a negative impact on potential grain yields.

The USDA's initial forecast for the 2025/26 season showed world wheat ending stocks at 265.7 Mt. This figure represents a slight increase of 0.2% compared to the 2024/25 season, and is higher than the average trade estimate of 261.2 Mt.

Last week, the USDA reported an improvement in winter wheat conditions in the US, with 54% rated as being in good or excellent condition as of 11 May, compared to 51% the previous week. Additionally, the percentage of spring wheat and maize planted is higher than last year’s figure and the five-year average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stratégie Grains updated its forecast for EU-27 soft wheat production in the 2025/26 season to 129.8 Mt, an increase of 1.7 Mt from last month due to improved prospects in Southern Europe. The consultancy also increased its estimate for the barley harvest by 1.2 Mt to 52.4 Mt. However, it lowered its estimate for the 2025 maize crop to 59.9 Mt, down from 60.1 Mt in the April report.

For July shipment, Algeria bought an estimated 0.66 Mt of milling wheat mostly sourced from the Black Sea region (primarily Russia and Romania). Saudi Arabia also bought 0.62 Mt of wheat for delivery between August and October.

Conab has estimated Brazilian maize production for the 2024/25 season at 126.87 Mt, which is almost 10% higher than last year's production. However, Brazilian market participants are forecasting increased use of maize by the ethanol industry.

Rapeseed

Paris rapeseed futures in £/t (Nov-25)

Nov-25 Paris rapeseed futures (in £/t) remained within recent resistance and support levels last week, though the contract is now back above the 20-day average. A slightly stronger RSI week-on-week (49 vs 45) points to a slight boost in momentum.

Market drivers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week (Friday-Friday), global oilseeds markets saw mixed movements, with early gains easing to varying extents later in the week.

Paris rapeseed futures (Nov-25) gained €12.25/t (2.6%) over the week, to close at €488.00/t on Friday, supported by strength in the wider oilseeds complex. A weaker euro and rising crude oil prices helped rapeseed resist pressure in the soyabean market later in the week. Nov-25 Chicago soyabean and Dec-25 Chicago soyabean oil futures rose 0.5% and 0.6% respectively.

At the start of the week, markets reacted positively to news that the US and China had agreed to temporarily ease high tariffs, raising hopes of increased Chinese demand for US soyabeans. Further support came from the USDA’s May supply and demand report, which showed the US 2024/25 and global 2025/26 soyabean stock estimates slightly below market expectations. However, by mid-week, sentiment shifted due to growing concerns over the future of US biodiesel tax credits. This followed reports that suggest next year’s volume targets could fall short of industry expectations.

Indonesia raised its export duty on crude palm oil to between 4.75% and 10%, effective from 17 May, as part of its B40 biodiesel program. Nearby Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 1.3% over the week, as the policy is expected to reduce the competitiveness of Indonesian exports and tighten global supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the EU, rapeseed imports remained firm due to tighter domestic supply, reaching 5.9 Mt as at 11 May 2025, up from 5.1 Mt last year. The outlook for 2025/26 appears more positive, with the USDA projecting a 2.3 Mt year-on-year rise in EU rapeseed production to 19.2 Mt.

Argentina and Brazil both revised their 2024/25 soyabean crop estimates upward, due to improved yields.