Northern Ireland weekly market report - 21 July 2025

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

21 July 2025

Grains

UK feed wheat futures (Nov-25)

Northern Ireland weekly market report - 21 July 2025

UK feed wheat futures rose last week (Friday to Friday), closing above the 20-day moving average. However, the relative strength index (RSI) dipped from 47 to 40, pointing to softer momentum. Prices may be stabilising, but the market lacks clear upward drive.

Market drivers

Global wheat futures firmed last week (11-18 July), providing support to domestic prices. UK feed wheat futures (Nov-25) rose by £1.95/t (1.1%), closing at £179.95/t. Paris milling wheat and Chicago wheat futures (Dec-25) also saw gains of 1.1% and 0.3% respectively. The upward movement was driven by easing US harvest pressure, weather concerns, currency movements, and signs of renewed global demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the US, Chicago wheat futures rebounded on Friday after hitting a two-month low earlier in the week. With the winter wheat harvest nearly complete and farmer selling slowing, market pressure has eased. Strength in maize markets, supported by adverse weather and short covering, also contributed to wheat price gains.

Across Europe, France’s wheat harvest is ahead of usual pace, with 71% completed by mid-July. However, the hot and dry conditions have impacted the development of French maize, with crop ratings falling to 72%, the lowest for this time of year since 2018. Rain is forecast, which may offer some relief. In Germany, wheat output is expected to exceed last year’s, although persistent wet weather could affect milling quality.

Harvest progress in the Black Sea region remains slow. Russia had harvested 11.0 Mt by 11 July, less than half the volume gathered by the same point last year. Ukraine’s harvest is also behind usual pace. Russian wheat exports are being held back by slow farmer selling and limited port arrivals, particularly for high-protein wheat (LSEG).

Argentina’s wheat production forecast has been lowered to 20.0 Mt from 20.7 Mt by the Rosario Grains Exchange. Despite the downgrade, output remains ahead of last season’s levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Grains Council kept its 2025/26 global wheat forecast at 808 Mt last week, up 8.0 Mt year-on-year.

International demand is showing signs of some recovery, with tenders emerging from Thailand, Jordan, and Taiwan, and confirmed purchases by Algeria. Over the weekend, Bangladesh signed a five-year agreement to import 700 Kt of US wheat annually, aimed at securing tariff relief from the US government. This renewed demand will be important to monitor in the weeks ahead.

Futures prices are indicative, and not representative of physical trading values. The latest daily futures settlement prices are available on our website.

Rapeseed

Paris rapeseed futures in £/t (Nov-25)

Last week (Friday–Friday), Paris rapeseed futures (in £/t) climbed just above the 20-day moving average, closing at just over £419/t. The relative strength index (RSI) fell back from 41 to 39 this week showing another weekly drop in market momentum.

Market drivers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris rapeseed futures (Nov-25) edged up last week closing at €484.50/t on Friday, up €9.00/t (1.9%) on the week. This followed upward trends seen across the oilseeds complex in the US and Canada.

Last Monday, the USDA reported that as of 13 July, 70% of the soyabean crop was in good to excellent condition, the highest July rating since 2016 and above analyst expectations (Reuters). Warm weather and timely rains across the Midwest boosted optimism.

However, support emerged later in the week with Chicago soyabean oil (Dec-25) futures up 3.6% Friday to Friday. US biofuel policy is forecast to lift soyabean oil usage by 26.5% next year, with over half of supply destined for biofuel. Forecasts for excessive heat in late July also raised concerns, potentially threatening crop development.

The US and Indonesia signed a new agreement with a focus on agricultural products last week, lifting demand prospects. With Indonesia being one of the largest importers of US soyabeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US reported exports of 120 Kt to an undisclosed destination and with Chinas import volumes below average for the time of year, it is suggested to be heading to the country. China also approved the return of Australian canola, allowing five trial cargos after lifting disease-related restrictions that have been in place since 2020, raising competition for Canadian exporters.

In Canada, rapeseed crop conditions remain mixed in Saskatchewan, Canadas largest growing region. Eastern regions report near-ideal progress, while the southeast faces more variability due to uneven rainfall and heat stress in a key development stage. This provided support to prices, with Friday’s close seeing Winnipeg canola (Nov-25) up 2.6% on the week.

On Wednesday, Argentina’s Buenos Aires Grain Exchange revised its soyabean harvest estimate upwards to 49.5 Mt, up from 48.5 Mt citing better-than-expected yields in major producing provinces. This was above analyst expectations (Reuters) and will be a watchpoint for the wider oilseeds complex looking ahead.