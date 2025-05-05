Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland weekly market report - 28 April 2025

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

28 April 2025

Grains

UK feed wheat futures (May-25)

Northern Ireland weekly market report - 28 April 2025

UK feed wheat futures (May-25) fell further last week and moved below the 20-day rolling average. Market momentum remained relatively consistent with last week. Tentatively, there may be some support around £160/t.

Market drivers

UK feed wheat futures (May-25) fell £8.05/t last week (17 April – 25 April), ending Friday’s session at £164.90/t. The new crop contract (Nov-25) closed at £184.85/t, down £2.05/t over the same period. Domestic prices followed falls in global markets, with Chicago wheat and Paris milling wheat futures (May-25) down 3.4% and 0.9% respectively. The key drivers of this downwards pressure were concerns over dryness impacting Northern Hemisphere winter crop development and spring planting progression, currency fluctuations and slow export demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, FranceAgriMer released its latest crop condition scores, rating 74% of the country’s soft wheat crops in good or excellent condition by 21 April. This was down 1 percentage point from a week earlier, though well above 63% at the same point last season. Maize plantings in the country were also progressing ahead of usual pace with the drier weather. However, earlier in the week, the EU commission revised down its EU soft wheat production estimate for 2025, due to the drier conditions and delays to spring plantings in some areas.

Looking ahead, conditions look to remain warm and dry in some key producing regions such as northern France, Germany and Poland (as well as the UK) over the next seven days. This will pose a risk to yield formation in winter crops, and emergence in recently planted spring crops.

Currency fluctuations have also played a key role in grains markets over recent weeks. The euro has continued to strengthen against the US dollar over the last couple of months, and on Friday ended the day at €1 = $1.1364, strengthening 5% on the month. This in turn makes European exports less price competitive and has impacted the EU export pace this season. The resulting lessened requirement on the continent also filters through to curb export demand for UK grain.

Futures prices are indicative, and not representative of physical trading values. The latest daily futures settlement prices are available on our website.

Rapeseed

Paris rapeseed futures in £/t (Nov-25)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov-25 Paris rapeseed futures traded around the 20-day moving average last week, with recent resistance and support levels holding firm. This suggest prices are stabilising and new information is required to break out of this range.

Market drivers

Paris rapeseed futures fell last week after reaching recent highs, as the old crop (May-25) contract dropped €15.75/t (Thursday- Friday), finishing at €519.25/t.

The new crop (Nov-25) contract saw a smaller decline, down €5.25/t to €474.25/t. This narrowed the old crop premium over new crop to €45.00/t. Although the euro stabilized somewhat against the US dollar last week, its stronger value continues to put some pressure on prices.

The greater fall in the May-25 contract is due to limited trading as it approaches expiry on Wednesday (30 April), coupled with growing optimism around this year’s harvest. On Tuesday, the EU’s crop monitoring body, MARS, kept its 2025 yield forecast unchanged, still expected to be around 9% higher on the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its latest monthly report released on Friday, Stratégie Grains slightly raised its estimate for EU rapeseed production in 2025/26 by 30 Kt.

This puts production 13.1% above last year. While yields were revised down a little, they are still expected to be 6.7% higher than in 2024.

European rapeseed futures moved in the opposite direction to the wider vegetable oil market last week, which saw gains over the same period.

May-25 futures for Winnipeg canola and Chicago soybean oil rose by 4.4% and 2.9% respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Canada, canola (rapeseed) prices continued to climb due to forecast low stock levels and strong export demand. As the world’s largest producer of rapeseed, Canada is facing tighter supplies this season, combined with high demand, and ongoing trade issues.

Meanwhile, US soybean oil export activity picked up pace. Net export sales for the 2024/25 season rose to 12.4 Kt for the week ending 17 April 2025. That is up 21% from the previous week, although still 44% below the four-week average.

Futures prices are indicative, and not representative of physical trading values. The latest daily futures settlement prices are available on our website.