Northern Ireland’s Sheep Industry Taskforce to brief agriculture committee at Stormont

​Representatives from Northern Ireland’s Sheep Industry Taskforce will brief members of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) committee at Stormont next Thursday (11 September).

The meeting will provide sheep industry representatives with an opportunity to brief elected representatives on the challenges facing flock owners across Northern Ireland at the present time.

The task force, which is made up of representatives from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA), Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association (NIAPA), the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), National Sheep Association (NSA) and Ulster Wool, has looked at issues associated with the breeding sheep sector and how future targeted support could help the sector increase its productivity, environmental sustainability, improve its resilience and have an effective functioning supply chain.

The grouping’s report, which was published in February 2023, underlined the importance of sheep production to Northern Ireland’s economy and identified how it could be supported to deliver much more.

Representatives from Northern Ireland’s Sheep Industry Taskforce will brief members of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) committee at Stormont. (Pic: Freelance)

The task force report specifically calls for collaboration between government, meat processors and farmers, so as to ensure the sheep industry has a stable and sustainable future at the heart of the rural economy.

The work of the task force has specifically identified the need to maintain a ‘critical mass’ within the sheep sector.

This will be required to secure the infrastructure needed to develop the industry and secure a level of future profitability.

According to the task force report, the starting point for this process is retaining the current level of meat and wool output

Longer term perspectives would be better secured if productivity was increased and output grew.

Securing extra output can come from extra breeding animals or greater yield from existing breeding animals.

Task force members believe the latter option can deliver the best outcomes.