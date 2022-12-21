Spartan 1 Typhoon from SC and GL Hartwright, Abingdon, Oxfordshire graced the ring at the annual Designer Genes sale to realise a new UK breed record for a poll Hereford bull of 16,000gns.

Having recently been named champion of Europe, as well as UK bull of the year, this well admired bull sold to Speirs Farms to join their Pepperstock herd.

Advertisement

Born in February 2020, Typhoon is a son of Solpoll 1 Perfection, which was purchased for 8,000gns from the 2019 spring show and sale at Hereford Market, and is noted as having a great effect on the purchasers’ Spartan herd.

Spartan 1 Typhoon sold for 16,000gns

The bull was well shown this year having won supreme champion at the National Poll Show, Great Yorkshire, Royal Norfolk, Royal Highland and Shropshire County.

The sale cleared at 91 per cent and over 10 females and one bull, averaged £6,846, setting a new UK and European sale average.

Advertisement

Female trade topped at 8,000gns for Pulham 1 Starlet 11th from PRJ and LR Vincent, Pulham Market Norfolk and sold to Emma Hodge, Berwickshire with Pulham Herefords retaining embryo interest.

A single entry from seasoned consignors W and R Kemp and sons, St Helens, Durham came in the form of cow and calf outfit Auckvale 1 Beauty 1767R and heifer calf Auckvale 1 Beauty 2233A.

Advertisement

Pulham 1 Starle 11th sold for 8,000gns

Beauty 1767R was sired by Dendor 1 Muttley which has bred females to 7,300gns and they sold as a pair to Anthony Whitfield, Shropshire for 7,500gns.

Advertisement

First time consignors Steven and Lizzie Walker Hoghton, Lancashire reached 7,000gns for Hoghton View 1 Emma Jane 1st.

Its dam, the Irish-bred Intelagri 1 Emma Jane, was purchased in the 2019 Goulding Opportunity sale.

Advertisement

A February 2021-born in-calf heifer by semen sire Hoghton View 1 Jackaroo, it sold in-calf to outcross sire Hoghton View 1 Endure and joined Anthony Whitfield’s purchases of the day at 7,000gns.

The only horned female entry of the day came in the form of Pulham 1 Tiara 7th from PRJ and LR Vincent sold for 4,800gns to B McCreath, Staffordshire.

Advertisement

Sired by Shiloh-Farm Elite, it is a paternal sister to the 20,000gns record priced female and was reserve junior female champion at the National Hereford Show 2022.