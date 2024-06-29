Northern Irish business honoured at House of Lords for Countryside Alliance Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Countryside Alliance held its annual ‘Rural Oscars’ awards ceremony at the House of Lords, where several rural businesses were crowned national champions.

Nesbitt’s Quality Meats in Glengormley won the highly commended award in the butchers category. This category awards excellence in butchery, showcasing best practices and products.

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.

These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Representatives from Nesbitt's Quality Meats pictured receiving their award. (Pic: Peter Anderson)

Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few being honoured at awards ceremonies in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, respectively.

The final awards ceremony was held on Tuesday 25 June at the House of Lords, sponsored by the Earl of Leicester. The awards were presented by Countryside Alliance Chairman, The Rt Hon Lord Herbert of South Downs, and attended by a number of peers.

The esteemed judging panel said: “This is a fantastic butcher’s shop that has been serving the community for over 30 years and where they believe in supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable practices.

“The butchers here are experts in their craft and are always ready to provide helpful hints to satisfy every customer.”

Nick Herbert. (Pic: Peter Anderson)

Sarah Lee, Director of Policy for the Countryside Alliance, commented: “This important ceremony was about celebrating the hard work of all those behind rural businesses who are so obviously passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment in our precious countryside.